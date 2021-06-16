Tunnel Lighting System Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2029

Tunnel Lighting System: Market Introduction

As road transport networks become ever more crowded, the use of tunnels and underpasses is expanding, both to improve traffic flow, and to protect local environments from increased traffic exposure. Within tunnels, maintenance access can be limited, and challenging atmospheric conditions are common, reliable performance of the lighting system is critical, as it is the basic need for the absolute minimum of operational maintenance requirements. The primary functions of tunnel lighting system are:

Firstly, to allow proper visibility to enable traffic to enter, pass through and exit the tunnel section safely

Secondly, to do so without causing any physical impediment or obstruction to the through-flow of traffic.

These aims are achieved by the adequate illumination of the tunnel interior, which allows drivers to quickly adjust to the light within, identify possible obstacles, and negotiate their passage without reducing speed. These requirements apply during the day when the contrast between outside and inside is significant and at night when it is less, but reversed.

The 5 zones of tunnel lighting system CIE guidance (CIE 88-1990) states that the amount of light required within a tunnel is dependent on the level of light outside and on the point inside the tunnel at which visual adaptation of the user must occur.