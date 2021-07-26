Tunisian president fires prime minister and closes parliament | free press

Tunis (AP) – Tunisian President Kais Saied has ousted Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a controversial move, freezing parliamentary work for the first 30 days.

Saied announced late on Sunday evening after a meeting with military representatives that he will now do official business with Mechichi’s successor. The immunity of all MPs is lifted. Former law professor Saied assured that he was moving within the framework of the constitution. Critics, on the other hand, speak of a coup d’état.

In Tunisia, President Saied has been engaged in a power struggle with the Islamist conservative Ennahda party for months. This also applies to deposed Prime Minister Mechichi and Speaker of Parliament Rached Ghannouchi. They wrestle with each other over how to divide power between president, government and parliament. Saied’s surprising move threatens to plunge Tunisia’s fledgling democracy into one of its worst political crises since the 2011 Arab uprisings.

People demand access to parliament

The parliament building in the capital Tunis was closed that night and surrounded by security forces. Exhausted protesters rushed there and demanded entry. Some tried to climb over the gate where an armored military vehicle was parked. According to the news channel Al-Arabija, which is funded by Saudi Arabia, a fight also broke out between protesters and the supporters of Saied.

Tunisia is the only country in the region to have made the transition to democracy after the 2011 uprisings that ousted long-term ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Since then, however, the country has experienced more than ten changes of government. Thousands of protesters expressed their anger in waves of protest, including high unemployment and still widespread corruption. In recent days, protests have continued for days due to the sharp rise in the number of corona cases and the ongoing economic crisis.

The military prevented President Ghannouchi from entering the building at night. He is the head of the Islamist conservative Ennahda party, the strongest force in parliament. Ghannouchi called on his supporters to go to parliament. “We are sworn to defend the homeland,” a security official said in a video released by the party. In some cases, there were reports of attacks on Ennahda party offices.

Said it’s not a coup

Saied’s supporters celebrated his announcements on the streets of the country overnight despite a corona curfew. Some lit beacons and fireworks and waved flags. Some sang the national anthem. Some videos showed military vehicles driving through clapping groups of Tunisians.

Saied also appeared in Tunis that evening and greeted his supporters. It is not a coup, assured the president, who has been in office since 2019. Saied states that he falls within the legal framework. In view of possible unrest in the country, he said: “I don’t want to shed a drop of blood.” Violence is immediately met with violence from the security forces.