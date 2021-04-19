Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Revenue Strategy 2021: Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei, ALMT, Kennametal, H.C.Starck, TaeguTec, Wolfram JSC, Buffalo Tungsten, ERAMET, Lineage Alloys,

“

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei, ALMT, Kennametal, H.C.Starck, TaeguTec, Wolfram JSC, Buffalo Tungsten, ERAMET, Lineage Alloys,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Grain Sizes 10 µm,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Machine Tools & Components, Cutting Tools, Dies & Punches, Others (Abrasive Products, etc.),

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Grain Sizes 10 µm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components

1.3.3 Cutting Tools

1.3.4 Dies & Punches

1.3.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production

2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sandvik Overview

12.1.3 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.1.5 Sandvik Related Developments

12.2 Xiamen Tungsten

12.2.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xiamen Tungsten Overview

12.2.3 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.2.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments

12.3 China Minmetals

12.3.1 China Minmetals Corporation Information

12.3.2 China Minmetals Overview

12.3.3 China Minmetals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China Minmetals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.3.5 China Minmetals Related Developments

12.4 Element Six

12.4.1 Element Six Corporation Information

12.4.2 Element Six Overview

12.4.3 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.4.5 Element Six Related Developments

12.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng

12.5.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Overview

12.5.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.5.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Related Developments

12.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

12.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Corporation Information

12.6.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Overview

12.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.6.5 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Related Developments

12.7 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten

12.7.1 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Overview

12.7.3 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.7.5 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Related Developments

12.8 Plansee (GTP)

12.8.1 Plansee (GTP) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Plansee (GTP) Overview

12.8.3 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.8.5 Plansee (GTP) Related Developments

12.9 JXTC

12.9.1 JXTC Corporation Information

12.9.2 JXTC Overview

12.9.3 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.9.5 JXTC Related Developments

12.10 Japan New Metals

12.10.1 Japan New Metals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Japan New Metals Overview

12.10.3 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.10.5 Japan New Metals Related Developments

12.11 AST

12.11.1 AST Corporation Information

12.11.2 AST Overview

12.11.3 AST Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AST Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.11.5 AST Related Developments

12.12 Kohsei

12.12.1 Kohsei Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kohsei Overview

12.12.3 Kohsei Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kohsei Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.12.5 Kohsei Related Developments

12.13 ALMT

12.13.1 ALMT Corporation Information

12.13.2 ALMT Overview

12.13.3 ALMT Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ALMT Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.13.5 ALMT Related Developments

12.14 Kennametal

12.14.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kennametal Overview

12.14.3 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.14.5 Kennametal Related Developments

12.15 H.C.Starck

12.15.1 H.C.Starck Corporation Information

12.15.2 H.C.Starck Overview

12.15.3 H.C.Starck Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 H.C.Starck Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.15.5 H.C.Starck Related Developments

12.16 TaeguTec

12.16.1 TaeguTec Corporation Information

12.16.2 TaeguTec Overview

12.16.3 TaeguTec Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TaeguTec Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.16.5 TaeguTec Related Developments

12.17 Wolfram JSC

12.17.1 Wolfram JSC Corporation Information

12.17.2 Wolfram JSC Overview

12.17.3 Wolfram JSC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Wolfram JSC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.17.5 Wolfram JSC Related Developments

12.18 Buffalo Tungsten

12.18.1 Buffalo Tungsten Corporation Information

12.18.2 Buffalo Tungsten Overview

12.18.3 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.18.5 Buffalo Tungsten Related Developments

12.19 ERAMET

12.19.1 ERAMET Corporation Information

12.19.2 ERAMET Overview

12.19.3 ERAMET Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ERAMET Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.19.5 ERAMET Related Developments

12.20 Lineage Alloys

12.20.1 Lineage Alloys Corporation Information

12.20.2 Lineage Alloys Overview

12.20.3 Lineage Alloys Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Lineage Alloys Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description

12.20.5 Lineage Alloys Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Distributors

13.5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Trends

14.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Drivers

14.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Challenges

14.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC).”