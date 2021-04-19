Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Revenue Strategy 2021: Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei, ALMT, Kennametal, H.C.Starck, TaeguTec, Wolfram JSC, Buffalo Tungsten, ERAMET, Lineage Alloys,
“
Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.
Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.
In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.
Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225808
This survey takes into account the value of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei, ALMT, Kennametal, H.C.Starck, TaeguTec, Wolfram JSC, Buffalo Tungsten, ERAMET, Lineage Alloys,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Grain Sizes 10 µm,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Machine Tools & Components, Cutting Tools, Dies & Punches, Others (Abrasive Products, etc.),
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225808
The Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Grain Sizes 10 µm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components
1.3.3 Cutting Tools
1.3.4 Dies & Punches
1.3.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production
2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sandvik Overview
12.1.3 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.1.5 Sandvik Related Developments
12.2 Xiamen Tungsten
12.2.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information
12.2.2 Xiamen Tungsten Overview
12.2.3 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.2.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments
12.3 China Minmetals
12.3.1 China Minmetals Corporation Information
12.3.2 China Minmetals Overview
12.3.3 China Minmetals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 China Minmetals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.3.5 China Minmetals Related Developments
12.4 Element Six
12.4.1 Element Six Corporation Information
12.4.2 Element Six Overview
12.4.3 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.4.5 Element Six Related Developments
12.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng
12.5.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Corporation Information
12.5.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Overview
12.5.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.5.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Related Developments
12.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
12.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Corporation Information
12.6.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Overview
12.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.6.5 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Related Developments
12.7 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten
12.7.1 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Overview
12.7.3 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.7.5 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Related Developments
12.8 Plansee (GTP)
12.8.1 Plansee (GTP) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Plansee (GTP) Overview
12.8.3 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.8.5 Plansee (GTP) Related Developments
12.9 JXTC
12.9.1 JXTC Corporation Information
12.9.2 JXTC Overview
12.9.3 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.9.5 JXTC Related Developments
12.10 Japan New Metals
12.10.1 Japan New Metals Corporation Information
12.10.2 Japan New Metals Overview
12.10.3 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.10.5 Japan New Metals Related Developments
12.11 AST
12.11.1 AST Corporation Information
12.11.2 AST Overview
12.11.3 AST Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AST Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.11.5 AST Related Developments
12.12 Kohsei
12.12.1 Kohsei Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kohsei Overview
12.12.3 Kohsei Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kohsei Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.12.5 Kohsei Related Developments
12.13 ALMT
12.13.1 ALMT Corporation Information
12.13.2 ALMT Overview
12.13.3 ALMT Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ALMT Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.13.5 ALMT Related Developments
12.14 Kennametal
12.14.1 Kennametal Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kennametal Overview
12.14.3 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.14.5 Kennametal Related Developments
12.15 H.C.Starck
12.15.1 H.C.Starck Corporation Information
12.15.2 H.C.Starck Overview
12.15.3 H.C.Starck Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 H.C.Starck Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.15.5 H.C.Starck Related Developments
12.16 TaeguTec
12.16.1 TaeguTec Corporation Information
12.16.2 TaeguTec Overview
12.16.3 TaeguTec Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 TaeguTec Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.16.5 TaeguTec Related Developments
12.17 Wolfram JSC
12.17.1 Wolfram JSC Corporation Information
12.17.2 Wolfram JSC Overview
12.17.3 Wolfram JSC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Wolfram JSC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.17.5 Wolfram JSC Related Developments
12.18 Buffalo Tungsten
12.18.1 Buffalo Tungsten Corporation Information
12.18.2 Buffalo Tungsten Overview
12.18.3 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.18.5 Buffalo Tungsten Related Developments
12.19 ERAMET
12.19.1 ERAMET Corporation Information
12.19.2 ERAMET Overview
12.19.3 ERAMET Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 ERAMET Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.19.5 ERAMET Related Developments
12.20 Lineage Alloys
12.20.1 Lineage Alloys Corporation Information
12.20.2 Lineage Alloys Overview
12.20.3 Lineage Alloys Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Lineage Alloys Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Description
12.20.5 Lineage Alloys Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Distributors
13.5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Trends
14.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Drivers
14.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Challenges
14.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225808
Therefore, Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC).”