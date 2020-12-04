Tungsten Carbide Powder Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Size, Share, Demand, and Growth Opportunities in Future

The metalworking industry is projected to advance at a considerable pace in the years to come. This can be ascribed to the innovative processes of the Industry 4.0 and the growing integration of internet of things, which are expected to influence machine tools. Other than this, the utilization of data analytics and additive manufacturing technologies is also resulting in the expansion of industry. It is clear that the industry is focusing on digitalization of processes for increasing productivity and efficiency. This growth of the metalworking industry is creating the rising demand for tungsten carbide powder.

Tungsten carbide has high stiffness, high thermal conductivity, and good resistance against ethanol, acetone, gasoline, ammonia, weak acids, organic solvents, and water. The metal can be molded and pressed into different sizes and shapes for applications in cutting tools, industrial machinery, drills, abrasives, and equipment. Because of these properties, the global tungsten carbide powder market is predicted to attain $2,176.8 million by 2023, increasing from $1,762.1 million in 2017, progressing at a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Tungsten carbide powder can be divided into <1 μm, 1–10 μm, and >10μm. Among these, the demand for powder with grain size 1–10μm was the highest in the past.

Among all the applications, the highest demand for tungsten carbide powder was created for cutting tools in the past. This is because of the high usage of this powder for manufacturing cutting tools for construction and automotive industries. The major industries which make use of tungsten carbide powder are aerospace & defense, mining & construction, oil & gas, and transportation. Out of these, the oil & gas industry is projected to make substantial use of tungsten carbide powder in the near future. This is owing to the rising shale gas extraction and rising exploration & production spending.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the major tungsten carbide powder market in the past and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period as well. The reasons for this include the presence of a large number of mining and production facilities, forward and backward integration in the value chain of the domain in China, and in-house ability for manufacturing cemented carbides in the region. In addition to this, the demand for tungsten carbide powder is growing significantly from the automotive industry in APAC.

Hence, the demand for tungsten carbide powder is being driven by the growth of the metalworking industry.