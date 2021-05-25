Tungsten Carbide Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Drivers, Research Methodology and Forecast Till 2027

The global Tungsten Carbide Market will be worth USD 27.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for industrial machineries across various industries, like aerospace and defense, industrial engineering, transportation, and mining and construction, among others is expected to fuel the demand for tungsten carbide powder in the future. Additionally, with the growing emergence for metals, the requirement to raise their reserve base throughout multiple economies has made the major competitors to increase the expenditure regarding mining related and metal activities.

The COVID-19 Impact

The research report presents the latest updates about the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this specific industry vertical. The global economic landscape has been largely beleaguered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our research analysts have reviewed the global Tungsten Carbide business sector by carefully evaluating the aftereffects of the pandemic. Therefore, the report entails a comprehensive study of the present market scenario while predicting the repercussions of the corona virus outbreak on the global Tungsten Carbide market. Furthermore, the report acts as a seamless paradigm of the granular analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide market and offers acute details on the estimated market size, share, trends, and growth rate over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In February 2020, Switzerland based medical device manufacturer, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions developed a product named Mevopur. The technology utilizes tungsten carbide as a metallic filler in order for it to resist degradation which occurs when exposed to extreme humidity and temperature.

Cemented carbide is forecasted to bring lucrative business to the market and is likely to capture a market valuation of 48.8% by 2027. Tungsten carbide possesses properties such as low wear resistance, low abrasion resistance, high pressure resistance, and durability. Large numbers of manufacturers prefer tungsten carbide due to the unique combination of these characteristics and their cost effectiveness..

Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, the mining and construction segment is projected to register a potential growth which can be attributed to the growing number of mining activities across the developing nations Additionally, the automotive segment is also likely to project a significant growth throughout the forecasted period because of the growing usage of tungsten carbide in the manufacturing of automobiles.

Key participants include Sandvik AB, Ceratizit S.A., Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., China Tungsten Online, Kennametal Inc., Eurotungstene and Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Tungsten Carbide Market on the application, end user and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cemented Carbide Coatings Alloys Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Mining and Construction Electronics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Tungsten Carbide market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key highlights of the report:

