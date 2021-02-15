Tunable Laser Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2026

The Tunable Laser Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than +100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Tunable Laser Market”.

The tunable laser market valued at USD 10.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.79 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many regional as well as global players in the industry, the global market for the tunable laser is expected to be fragmented in nature. Amplitude Laser Inc., Coherent, Inc., EXFO Inc., HBNER GmbH & Co. KG, Newport Corporation, Santec Corporation, are some of the major players in the market. All these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnerships, new product innovation and market expansion to gain leadership positions in the global tunable laser market.

– June 2019 – Amplitude Laser Inc. installed a tunable laser system at Oxford University to reciprocate the research need in the field of neuroscience. The particular applications of the tunable laser systems will be involved in deep brain imaging and opto-genetic photo stimulation of neurons.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturing and Industrial Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– The growing adoption of optical technologies for the mass production of consumer electronics is mainly driving the studied segment growth. The growth in consumer electronics applications, like micro sensing, flat panel display, and lidar, has also propelled the demand for tunable lasers in semiconductor and materials processing applications.

– In the industrial sector, tunable lasers are also used in fiber optics-sensing applications, such as distributed strain and temperature mapping and distributed measurement of shape. Aircraft health monitoring, wind turbine health monitoring, power generator health monitoring, and cavity detection/sinkhole monitoring are some of the emerging applications under this segment.

– Furthermore, the rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) displays using holographic optical elements has also expanded the scope for tunable lasers. Europe-based TOPTICA Photonics is developing UV/RGB high-power single-frequency diode lasers, mainly targeting applications, such as lithography, optics test and inspection, and holography.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Introduction of Tunable Laser Industry

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Technology of Product

Chapter Three: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

Chapter Four: 2015-2020 Global Market of Tunable Laser

Chapter Five: Market Status of Industry

Chapter Six: 2020-2025 Market Forecast of Global Tunable Laser Industry

Chapter Seven: Analysis of Tunable Laser Industry Chain

Chapter Eight: Global Economic Impact on Market

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics of Industry

Chapter Ten: Proposals for New Project

Chapter Eleven: Research Conclusions of Global Tunable Laser Market

