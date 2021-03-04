Tumor Ablation Market Demand, Clinical Developments Analysis and Outlook – 2025; Angiodynamics, Medtronic, Galil Medical, Neuwave Medical

The Tumor Ablation Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Tumor Ablation report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Tumor Ablation report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Tumor Ablation Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Tumor Ablation Market: Angiodynamics, Medtronic, Galil Medical, Neuwave Medical, Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, Misonix, EDAP TMS, Merit Medical, and others.

Key Market Trends

Radiofrequency Ablation to is Expected to Witness Better Growth Over the Forecast Period

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) uses high-energy radio waves for treatment, in which a thin, needle-like probe is inserted into the tumor. A high-frequency current is then passed through the tip of the probe, which heats the tumor and destroys the cancer cells; this is a common treatment method for small tumors. This is the most widely used method of tumor ablation.

Radiofrequency ablation is more effective in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common primary liver neoplasia with a poor diagnosis. A study suggests that the incidence of neoplasia can range from 500,000 to 1,000,000 cases, annually, which puts it at fifth rank worldwide. The disease is more prevalent in Asia due to the hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the region.

The approach of RFA in destroying metastases of the liver is growing as less number of patients with HCC patients are candidates for surgery. Furthermore, the rate of relapse after curative surgery is high. Therefore, percutaneous techniques, like RFA, is considered. RFA is further expected to grow, as it is a minimally invasive, repeatable procedure with a low complication rate.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

The growing investments of many key players in this market have grown significantly in the United States. In addition, the focus on the development of products with innovative features and greater effectiveness has increased in recent times. As a result, there has been a rise in R&D funds. Owing to the strict regulatory oversight, all the tumor ablation systems are replaced as per the replacement schedule stipulated by healthcare regulatory authorities, thus ensuring that the new sales of tumor ablation systems in the country are reasonably consistent.

The market growth in the region is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer. Moreover, the number of people with a higher risk for a variety of cancers (aging population) is increasing in the region. It has been estimated that 98 million American people will be aged 65 or more by the year 2060.

Therefore, growing investment by the companies and the rise in geriatric population are major factors that will continue to contribute to the market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Tumor Ablation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

