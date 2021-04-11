Tug of war over uniform corona rules | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The battle for nationally uniform regulations in the fight against the third corona wave is entering a decisive phase.

After the federal government has submitted a proposal to amend the Infection Protection Act, this is now being coordinated with the political groups in the Bundestag and with the states. The federal government wants to approve the new regulation in the cabinet on Tuesday. However, there are already a number of requests for improvement – including from the coalition partner.

The top of the SPD group is calling for additional measures, new aid programs and clear open perspectives. This is evident from a position paper from the executive committee, which the dpa has received. The urgently needed resolutions must be passed between parties and jointly by the Bundestag, the federal government and the Bundesrat, he says. It must not be about tactical maneuvers of parties or profiling individuals.

In concrete terms, the SPD group advocates mandatory testing for companies and schools: companies should offer corona tests twice a week to employees who cannot work from home, regardless of the number of infections. Schools must also take tests at least twice a week and day care centers must also offer this in a child-friendly manner.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) was already thinking of mandatory testing for companies: he wants to enforce it in the cabinet on Tuesday – in the package with the amendment of the Infection Protection Act. “Everyone must now contribute to the fight against Corona, including the world of work”, Heil said about “Bild am Sonntag”. “I want us to decide that in the federal government on Tuesday.”

According to “Bild am Sonntag,” the Federal Labor Department plans foresee that all employees who are not at the home office are entitled to a corona test every week. Anyone who has a lot of customer contact or who works with food should be entitled to two tests per week. The Union has so far been critical of such a testing obligation, and Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) relies on voluntary action.

Given the increasing number of new infections and increasing stress in intensive care units, the federal and state governments agreed on a new procedure. Measures for regions with many infections should be laid down by law, the federal government wanted to collect the details with the political groups and the federal states as early as possible during the weekend. After the cabinet decision, the draft must be discussed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat as soon as possible.

In the formulation help available to the German news agency, the federal government proposes several measures for districts where an incidence of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants or more is recorded within a week – that is currently more than half of all districts in Germany .

For example, only private household gatherings with one other person and up to five people are allowed; Children do not count. Exit restrictions are also suggested from 9pm to 5am. There should be few exceptions, for example for medical emergencies or the road to work, but not just for evening walks.

The German district association strongly condemned the plans. “The current draft is a vote of no confidence in federal states and municipalities,” President Reinhard Sager said in the Funke media group newspapers. “With this, the federal government is leaving the mode of joint crisis management and wants to order effective measures on the spot.” For example, this practically prevents ‘responsible model testing above an incidence of 100’.