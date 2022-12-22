Tucker Carlson Has A Total Meltdown About Zelenskyy’s Speech To Congress

Fox Information’ Tucker Carlson went on a weird tirade in opposition to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, complaining that the Ukrainian president was “dressed just like the supervisor of a strip membership” when he addressed Congress on Wednesday.

In a historic in-person enchantment to a uncommon joint session of Congress, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for serving to his nation combat again in opposition to the Russian invasion. As Ukraine enters a brutal winter, Zelenskyy, wearing battle fatigues, highlighted the significance of U.S. help to the nation’s ongoing resistance.

Carlson was involved with the wartime chief’s alternative of outfit.

“So far as we all know, nobody’s ever addressed america Congress in a sweatshirt earlier than, however they love him rather more than they love you,” he instructed viewers.

All through the conflict, Carlson has repeatedly parroted Russian propaganda and elevated conspiratorial claims about U.S. help to Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, he was outraged by Zelenskyy’s request for more cash and weapons, and used the chance to assault him on a number of fronts.

“The purpose was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip membership supervisor and hand him billions extra {dollars} from our personal crumbling financial system,” Carlson stated. “It’s laborious, in actual fact it might be inconceivable, to think about a extra humiliating situation for the best nation on Earth.”

Zelenskyy’s journey comes as Republicans put together to take management of the Home of Representatives, leaving the way forward for U.S. help to Ukraine up within the air. Many GOP lawmakers not too long ago supported a decision sponsored by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to audit American help to Ukraine amid a push of pro-Russia speaking factors from far-right personalities like Carlson. Although the measure didn’t cross, Greene stated she would reintroduce it within the subsequent Congress.

