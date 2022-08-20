Tsurune is a surprising story of the trials and tribulations of the Kazemai Excessive Faculty Kyūdō Membership members. Pictured right here is MC Minato Narumiya. Pic credit score: Kyoto Animation/YouTube

The Tsurune Season 2 launch date shall be in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season. The premiere timeframe was confirmed by a brand new teaser visible launched on August 19, 2022.

The announcement coincides with the primary theatrical screening of the Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha (Tsurune: The First Shot) anime film in Japan.

Tsurune Season 2: What we all know up to now

Identical to Season 1, Tsurune S2 is being produced by Kyoto Animation, with Takuya Yamamura (Violet Evergarden: The Film) resuming his directorial position.

The returning forged consists of Yūto Uemura (Haikyuu!!: To The High’s Motoya Komori) as MC Minato Narumiya and Kenshō Ono (I’m Quitting Heroing ’s Leo Demonheart) as Shū Fujiwara.

A model new teaser visible for the upcoming Tsurune S2 revealing a January 2023 premiere date. Pic credit score: The Tsurune Official Web site

Jun Fukuyama (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection’s Lelouch Lamperouge) is a brand new forged member; he’ll be voicing Eisuke Nikaidō.

Further particulars — workers/forged members and the precise premiere date included — haven’t been introduced but, so keep tuned!

Hopefully, we’ll see extra seiyuu reprising their roles. Tsurune Season 1 featured the next forged:

Kaito Ishikawa — Kaito Onogi

Yō Taichi — Rika Search engine marketing

Aoi Ichikawa — Seiya Takehaya

Shintarō Asanuma — Masaki Takigawa

Miyuri Shimabukuro — Yūna Hanazawa

Ayaka Nanase — Shiragiku Noa

Ryōta Suzuki — Ryōhei Yamanochi

Shōgo Yano — Nanao Kisaragi

Tsurune Season 1 aired from October 22, 2018, to January 21, 2019; Crunchyroll is streaming the sequence for worldwide audiences.

The Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha (劇場版ツルネ －はじまりの一射, Gekijōban Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha) talked about above is a sequel to Tsurune Season 1.

The Tsurune mild novels

The Tsurune (ツルネ -風舞高校弓道部-, Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu) anime sequence is impressed by the namesake mild novels written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto.

The plot facilities on Minato Narumiya, a kyūdō* practitioner who resumes his ardour for archery after having suffered an incident throughout his final center faculty event.

Particularly, upon coming into Kazemai Excessive Faculty, he joins the college’s kyūdō membership, thereupon assembly fellow fanatics Seiya Takehaya and Ryōhei Yamanochi alongside the extra membership members. The membership goals to win the prefectural kyūdō event and the sunshine novels element the thorny path of its members.

Tsurune follows the successful sample of its distinctive predecessors within the sports activities anime style — notably Chihayafuru, 3-gatsu no Raion, Haikyuu!!, and Yowamushi Pedal, so when you’re as much as the thrills, you’ll want to give it a go.

To not point out that Kyoto Animation has a variety of stellar anime titles underneath its belt, together with Violet Evergarden, Free!, and Clannad.

Kyūdō* (弓道, additionally transliterated kyoudou) is the Japanese martial artwork of archery rooted in kyūjutsu (弓術, “the artwork of archery”) that was initially practiced by the Samurai in feudal Japan.