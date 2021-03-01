Trump’s return to the spotlight – 2024 candidacy? Free press

Washington (AP) – Former US President Donald Trump has entered the political scene with a belligerent speech and has left open a candidacy in the 2024 elections.

In his first public appearance since the change of power in the White House, the 74-year-old swore to Republicans on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida. “I will continue to fight by your side,” he said at the CPAC conference, an event hosted by conservative activists. Trump ruled out establishing his own party. “We have the Republican Party,” he said. “We will be united and strong like never before.”

TRUMP CONTINUES TO SEE HIMSELF AS AN ELECTORAL WINNER

Trump made it clear that he still does not recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s clear victory in the November election. “This election was faked. And the Supreme Court and other courts did not want to do anything about it, ”Trump said. His camp had failed with dozens of lawsuits against the outcome. Trump again presented himself as the rightful winner, which is untrue. “Actually, they just lost the White House, as you know,” he said of the Democrats. To loud applause, he added, “I might even decide to hit her a third time.”

TRUMP COQUETTES WITH A NEW CANDIDATE

As his 90-minute speech continued, the ex-president flirted with a renewed candidacy. The Republicans would retake the House and Senate from the Democrats in the upcoming election. And then a Republican president returns triumphantly to the White House. I wonder who that will be. I wonder who it will be, ”he said with loud cheers. His followers chanted, “We love you!”

TRUMPS FALSE

Trump did not save with untruths in other ways either. He accused Biden of “cruelly keeping our children locked up in their homes” during the pandemic. In fact, Biden’s stated goal is to reopen the schools as soon as possible. The decision on this lies primarily with the states. CNN reporter Daniel Dale, who has earned a reputation as a meticulous Trump fact-checker, wrote on Twitter, “Trump is making far more false claims in this one speech than Biden in his first five weeks in total.”

TRUMP ATTACKS OFFER

Overall, Trump has been harshly critical of his successor policies, which is unusual for an ex-president who has just left. He declared Biden “the most catastrophic first month of a president in modern history” and again accused him of wanting to turn the US into “a socialist country.” Trump said, “We are in the midst of a historic battle for America’s future. Our American identity is at stake. “

THE DISPUTE DIVIDES THE REPUBLICANS

Since Trump was voted out, a dispute over the direction of Republicans has divided. Conflict between the parties escalated after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump faced a second impeachment trial in Congress for “inciting uproar” in which several Republicans turned against him. A majority in the Senate voted in favor of Trump’s conviction. The required two-thirds majority was not obtained.

TRUMP AS THE MAKER OF KINGS FOR THE CONVENTIONAL ELECTIONS?

The ex-president criticized his internal party opponents, calling them “Republicans by name only.” “The Republican Party is united. The only split is between a handful of political followers of the Washington establishment and everyone else. Trump announced that he would interfere in the selection of candidates ahead of next year’s congressional elections. “I will actively work to elect smart, strong Republican leaders.”

Trump had openly intervened in the race for congressional election candidates before the conference. A few days ago, he announced that he supported Republican Max Miller’s application in Ohio to run for a seat in the United States House of Representatives against incumbent Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez had voted to impeach Trump.

CONFERENCE WITHOUT CRITICISM

Countless Trump supporters of the Republican Party had gathered at CPAC since Friday. Critics within the party, such as Congressman Liz Cheney or Senator Mitt Romney, stayed away from the conference. Ex-Vice President Mike Pence was also not in attendance. US media reported that Pence declined an invitation. He had refused to support Trump’s efforts to reverse Biden’s election victory.

TRUMP AS “LEADER OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY”

One of the most ardent Trump supporters is Congressman Jim Jordan, who spoke shortly before the keynote speaker. “President Trump is the leader of the conservative movement. He is the leader of the America First movement. He’s the leader of the Republican Party, ”said Jordan. “And I hope that on January 20, 2025, he will be the leader of our great country again.” Biden replaced Trump on January 20 this year. In the US, two terms of office of the same president are allowed – regardless of whether they are consecutive or not. Trump is not formally a party leader.

A STATUE FOR TRUMP

In an informal poll of CPAC participants, 95 percent were in favor of continuing Trump policies. 68 percent would like Trump to rejoin by 2024. A Trump statue in the Hotel Hyatt Regency, where the conference took place, was indicative: the larger-than-life gold statue depicts Trump wearing a jacket, red tie and shorts in the colors of the American flag.