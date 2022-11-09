Trump’s one-time White House chief of staff says the former president ‘is not doing very well’ on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Former President Donald Trump (R) and his then-acting chief of workers Mick Mulvaney (L) on the White Home on December 5, 2019.Mark Wilson/Getty Photographs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday.

Former Trump White Home chief of workers Mick Mulvaney instructed CBS Information that “DeSantis wins tonight.”

He additionally stated Trump is not “doing very effectively” after a number of candidates he backed didn’t win.

Former Trump White Home chief of workers Mick Mulvaney stated early on Wednesday that his ex-boss, Donald Trump, is having a nasty election night time and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come out on prime.

“Between being Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis tonight, you need to be Ron DeSantis,” Mulvaney instructed CBS Information, NBC reported. “DeSantis wins tonight and Trump shouldn’t be doing very effectively.”

His feedback got here after DeSantis, largely seen as Trump’s greatest rival, pulled off an enormous victory over Charlie Crist in Florida on Tuesday night time, which might doubtlessly set him up for a Republican presidential major in 2024.

In the meantime, quite a few Trump-backed candidates, together with Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon in Michigan, have underperformed or misplaced the mid-term races, Insider and its election associate DDHQ projected.

In Michigan, Dixon misplaced a gubernatorial race to Democrat Gretchen Whitmer whereas Oz, a celeb physician, was crushed by John Fetterman for a seat within the Senate.

In latest months, DeSantis has established himself as a favourite of the conservative motion, and rival to Trump. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, warned DeSantis in opposition to a 2024 bid earlier this week.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has formally declared plans to run for president in 2024.

However each are rumored to be potential candidates, with the previous president hinting earlier this week that he’ll make a “massive announcement” on November 15.

Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s chief of workers from January 2019 to March 2020, has been crucial of his former boss, whom he as soon as referred to as a “horrible human being.”

He instructed CNN in July that Trump is the “solely mainstream Republican” who might lose the White Home in 2024.

Mulvaney additionally stated that he needs to see a “new technology” within the Republican get together that would come with De Santis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, or former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

A consultant for Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

