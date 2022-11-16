Trump’s one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the ‘only Republican who can lose’ in 2024

Former President Donald Trump (R) and his then-acting chief of employees Mick Mulvaney (L) on the White Home on December 5, 2019.Mark Wilson/Getty Photographs

Mick Mulvaney instructed CNN that Donald Trump is the “solely Republican who can lose” in 2024.

The previous president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday.

However some Republicans, like Mulvaney, imagine he’s too divisive a candidate to win.

Mick Mulvaney, former performing White Home chief of employees, criticised Donald Trump’s choice to run for the presidency in 2024, saying that he’s the “solely Republican who can lose” the race.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, Mulvaney mentioned Trump’s announcement that he was launching a bid to win again the presidency in 2024. Host Anderson Cooper requested Mulvaney if he thought the announcement was excellent news for the Republican Celebration.

“No, I do not. As a result of I feel he is the one Republican who might lose,” Mulvaney stated, including that now that Trump’s formally a candidate within the race he’s more likely to be the Republican nominee.

Mulvaney stated that Trump may very well be defeated in a head-to-head race for the GOP nomination by a well-liked challenger, similar to rising star Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor. Nonetheless, below the Republican major system, wherein votes will likely be unfold throughout a number of candidates, Trump will possible nonetheless get a higher proportion than any of his rivals, and can thus win the nomination, Mulvaney stated.

He added that if Trump is the GOP’s candidate the election will not be about core points the place President Joe Biden is susceptible, similar to inflation or training, however will as an alternative be a referendum on Trump’s reputation, which he’ll lose.

“It is going to be about Donald Trump, the identical factor we noticed in 2020. Nobody voted for Joe Biden. All people voted for or towards Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him,” Mulvaney stated.

Trump’s 2024 announcement has been greeted with criticism by some Republicans, who blame the previous president for the get together’s poor displaying within the midterm elections.

Trump took a central position in these elections, endorsing tons of of candidates — a few of whom crashed to defeat in key races, that means that Republicans didn’t seize management of the Senate and received solely a slender Home majority.

Story continues

Mulvaney served as performing White Home chief of employees from January 2019 to March 2020, and later resigned as an envoy to Northern Eire after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

He has extra not too long ago labored as an analyst for media organizations, the place he has been important of Trump’s post-presidential bid to win again energy.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider