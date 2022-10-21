Trump’s Nervous About ‘Pathetic Pathological Liar’ Kash Patel

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell stated on Thursday that information about Donald Trump insider Kash Patel talking to a grand jury was including to the “agonizing authorized strain” constructing towards the previous president.

“Kash Patel may’ve taken the Fifth Modification and refused to reply any questions below oath to that grand jury,” O’Donnell stated. “Or, Kash Patel could have determined it was time to save lots of himself and cease mendacity for Donald Trump.”

Trump and his attorneys don’t have any approach of understanding.

“Nothing prevents Kash Patel from telling them what he instructed the grand jury,” O’Donnell stated. “However Donald Trump’s drawback is he’s a pathological liar who has attracted into his make use of different pathetic pathological liars ― like Kash Patel.”

And that would result in huge issues.

“When one in every of his pathological liars is now telling him what he stated to a grand jury, how can Donald Trump consider that? How can Donald Trump’s legal professionals depend on that?” O’Donnell questioned. “Such is the agonizing authorized strain that’s constructing on Donald Trump day-after-day with each new revelation a few new Trump participant testifying to a grand jury.”

O’Donnell additionally named another Trump insiders who’ve spoken or will converse to a grand jury:

(h/t Uncooked Story)

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.