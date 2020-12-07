Trump’s Attorney: Rudy Giuliani Tested Positive for Corona | Free press

Washington (AP) – His campaign against the election results threatens to completely slip US President Donald Trump: Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

His longtime confidant is leading the legal efforts to turn the presidential election outcome in favor of the loser Trump – so far without any significant success. It is the latest in a host of corona cases in Trump’s immediate vicinity, who himself contracted Covid-19 in early October.

Trump hired the former prosecutor and mayor of New York City in mid-November to lead the lawsuits against Democrat Joe Biden’s election results and victory. Trump had turned to his confidant after election campaign adviser David Bossie was actually unable to act due to a coronavirus infection. Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Giuliani is a tough warrior!” The work of Trump’s lawyers is unaffected by Giuliani’s infection and they continue.

It remained unclear why it was Trump who informed the public about Giuliani’s infection. However, the New York Times and Abc News broadcaster reported that Giuliani had come to a hospital in the capital Washington. The 76-year-old himself tweeted late Sunday night, “I am very well looked after and feel good.” He recovered very quickly and thanked him for the wishes he had received.

Giuliani’s son Andrew wrote on Twitter, “My father Rudy Giuliani is resting, being well looked after and feeling well.” It was initially unknown whether Giuliani showed any symptoms of any disease. Giuliani belongs to a corona risk group at 76 years old.

Giuliani had worked “tirelessly” to expose the “most corrupt election (by far!)” In US history, Trump wrote on Twitter. The Republican sent his attorney welfare wishes. “We go on !!!” he added.

Giuliani claims to be able to prove that Trump was robbed of Joe Biden as a result of a vote robbery organized by the Democratic Party. Several lawsuits filed by Trump attorneys in various states have failed in court, partly due to a lack of evidence. Even though it all boils down to Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the US in a good six weeks’ time, Trump is sticking to the story that he is the real winner. So he presented it at his first meeting since the election on Saturday in the state of Georgia.

After serving as mayor of New York City, Giuliani was considered a hero. Meanwhile, he is laughed at by many as a not always successful accomplice of the president. Giuliani has gotten Trump into trouble several times. He was a central figure in the Ukraine affair that led to impeachment lawsuits against Trump. Giuliani had actively tried to get Ukraine to investigate Biden. In the latest outbreak of the election campaign, the 76-year-old tried unsuccessfully to instigate a scandal around Biden’s son Hunter. Even conservative media kept their hands off the story because of the questionable sources.

On November 19, a press conference caused a sensation, with Trump’s lawyers becoming entangled in conspiracy theories. Giuliani spoke out in anger in a 40-minute monologue, sweating in the light of the headlights. Then there was a topic of conversation that darkened his cheeks – it was probably traces of some dye or mascara. Giuliani’s son Andrew tested positive for the virus after the press conference.

Since Trump put him on the election results, Giuliani has been traveling across the country to voice his baseless claims. He was at a parliamentary hearing in Michigan on Wednesday and in Georgia on Thursday. Jen Jordan, a Democratic senator in the state, was outraged by the news of Giuliani’s infection. Little did I know that the most credible death threat I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer, ”she wrote on Twitter. «Giuliani – without a mask, seven hours in a fully occupied interrogation room. Saying I’m angry would be too nice. The mock hearing in the Senate was a mockery of justice. Now their effects can go much further. “

Giuliani was featured in a televised interview with Fox News Sunday morning, again claiming that there had been centrally organized electoral fraud that was “very well planned, very well executed.” US authorities said the November 3 election was the safest in the country’s history. However, experts no longer expect Trump to legally avert his defeat against Biden.

It is now the second time that the coronavirus has gotten in the way of Trump at crucial moments for his political future: a few weeks before the election, he had to postpone his election campaign due to his illness. In any case, he and his allies are running out of time to continue the story of the “stolen elections” and continue the wave of lawsuits – Giuliani’s failure comes at an inopportune time.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the danger of the coronavirus and has called on Americans after his hospital stay “not to be afraid of it”. Countless people in his area tested positive for the virus, in addition to Trump’s wife Melania and his sons Barron and Donald, close White House associates such as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Trump confidant Chris Christie distanced himself from the president after a tough Covid course. During the pandemic, Trump does not forgo events at the White House or mass rallies with thousands of supporters – most recently on Saturday in Georgia, where, as usual, only a few supporters wore masks.

About 282,000 people have died of infection in the United States since the start of the pandemic. More than 2,200 people died every day for five days. The number of new infections reaches new peaks every day. In the past few days, there were more than 200,000 within 24 hours.