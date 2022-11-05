Trump was told he has until next week to start turning over records to the January 6 committee after new deadline was set

Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC in Dallas, Tex., on August 6, 2022.Brandon Bell/Getty Photos

The January 6 panel final month subpoenaed former President Donald Trump for paperwork and testimony.

The deadline to begin turning over paperwork was prolonged on Friday, in response to the committee.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the work of the committee.

Former President Donald Trump has till subsequent week to begin turning over information to the January 6 committee after the preliminary deadline got here and went, in response to the panel.

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the committee and chair and vice chair, respectively, mentioned in an announcement on Friday that they had been in contact with Trump’s attorneys relating to their subpoena for paperwork and testimony and included the brand new deadline.

“We have now obtained correspondence from the previous President and his counsel in reference to the Choose Committee’s subpoena. We have now knowledgeable the previous President’s counsel that he should start producing information no later than subsequent week and he stays underneath subpoena for deposition testimony beginning on November 14th,” they mentioned.

The preliminary deadline for Trump to begin turning over paperwork was Friday morning.

Representatives for Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

The January 6 committee voted unanimously final month to subpoena the previous president, saying that they had “overwhelming proof” that Trump personally “orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to impede the peaceable transition of energy.”

Among the many information the committee is requesting are communications between Trump and his allies, together with texts and telephone calls.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the work of the committee. Cheney has beforehand mentioned they have been in talks with Trump’s attorneys about him sitting for a deposition, however it’s nonetheless unclear if he’ll find yourself testifying.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider