Trump wants to support Republicans | Free press

He still wants to participate. Former US President Donald Trump announces that he will help his party with words and actions to regain a majority in the chamber in the 2022 congressional elections.

Palm Beach / Washington (dpa) – Former US President Donald Trump wants to remain heavily involved with the Republican Party in the future.

Trump had a “very good and cordial” meeting with Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, his team said. At the Florida meeting, both would have discussed the goal of regaining the majority in the chamber for the Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections. a very small majority.

Trump has promised McCarthy to regain the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. “The popularity of President Trump has never been greater than it is today,” said a statement from his own team. His support for Republican candidates outweighs “perhaps ever before”.

In fact, several party colleagues have turned their backs on Trump in recent months because they no longer wanted to support his bitter opposition to the election defeat. Most importantly, many Republicans – including influential ones – publicly broke with Trump after the storming of the Capitol by violent Trump supporters in early January. Other party colleagues, on the other hand, consistently back him up – presumably also in view of Trump’s still large following.

The meeting with McCarthy took place on Thursday at Trump’s club resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The ex-president retired there after retiring from the White House last week.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99