Trump trial in the second week of February in the US Senate | Free press

Washington (AP) – The second impeachment lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump should enter the hot phase in the second week of February.

Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate agreed on the week of February 8 as the date. Trump’s term ended this week – but the trial could bring him to a lifelong federal suspension.

The Democrats want to hold Trump accountable for his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6. At the same time, however, they also want to avoid the process slowing down major initial initiatives of the new president Joe Biden – such as the massive new $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is still controversial between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

First, the House of Representatives’ indictment with the accusation of “inciting riots” must be read out in the Senate on Monday evening local time (7 pm / Tuesday 1 am CET).

Members of the proceedings will then be sworn in on Tuesday, as Democratic majority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, announced Friday (local time). In order to do this, the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, must first be sworn in as the head of the impeachment process. He, in turn, must take the oath of the 100 senators who assume the role of jury in the trial and make the final decision.

While prosecutors and attorneys worked on their impeachment papers, the senate would take care of other matters, Schumer said. That also suits Biden, as he depends on the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of his cabinet members and other top personalities. The vote on Biden’s candidate for leadership of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, is scheduled for Monday

By February 8, all written arguments from the House of Representatives and Trump’s attorneys should be available. The actual impeachment process in the Senate would then begin on February 9. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell originally suggested a launch a few days later.

Trump has faced impeachment proceedings that ended in a Senate acquittal. A two-thirds majority of the senators present is required for a conviction. The parties each have 50 seats in the Senate. So 17 Republicans should also stand up to Trump.

So far, it’s unclear whether enough Republicans will vote to condemn Trump. Some of them already believed that impeachment proceedings against a president could not take place after their term of office. At the same time, their previous majority leader McConnell, who had long been one of Trump’s main allies, held a vote to condemn the ex-president.

January 6, with the Trump-initiated uprising in the Capitol, “was a day none of us will ever forget,” Schumer said. Angry Trump supporters broke into the parliament building after an incendiary speech from the Republican. At the time, Congress had gathered there to formally confirm Biden’s election victory. The riots killed five people, including a police officer.

‘We all want to leave this terrible chapter in our nation’s history behind. But there will be healing and unity only when there is truth and accountability, ”said Schumer. The impeachment procedure could take care of that.