Trump takes no responsibility for storming the Capitol | Free press

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Donald Trump shows no remorse after his supporters violently storm the Capitol.

Speaking at the seat of the US Parliament just before the fatal outbreak of violence, Trump said Tuesday, “It was analyzed and people found that what I said was perfectly appropriate.” For the unprecedented anger he perceived, he blamed internet companies and the second impeachment lawsuit against him. Democrats in the US House of Representatives want to hold Trump accountable for “provoking a riot.”

Trump had not appeared in public since his supporters broke into the Capitol after his speech last Wednesday, some with brute force. Democratic and Republican politicians accuse Trump of turning on his supporters. The security forces were overwhelmed by the rioters. Five people were killed, including a police officer. Authorities are now tightening up security measures for the inauguration of Trump’s successor Joe Biden on Jan. 20. The backdrop to this is feared for further violent protests in the coming days. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is warning Germans across the country of violent protests and unrest.

Even under normal circumstances, the solemn swearing-in for the US presidents is an event of maximum security. This year, the latest riots have fueled concerns about incidents – even if the ceremony due to the corona pandemic takes place without the usual mass audience. Biden himself said he was not concerned about the safety of the ceremony. “I’m not afraid to take the oath outside,” he replied to a journalist’s question on Monday.

Several US media outlets reported on Monday that the FBI had issued an internal warning to security forces that there could be armed and violent protests surrounding Biden’s inauguration in capitals of all states. An armed group wanted to travel to Washington on Saturday, according to a report by broadcaster ABC in the FBI note.

The short-messaging service Twitter also warned a few days ago that concrete plans for further armed protests were already circulating on its platform and elsewhere. Among other things, there is talk of a new attack on the Capitol and parliament buildings in states on January 17. As a result of the storming of the Capitol, Twitter has deleted more than 70,000 accounts of conspiracy theorists “QAnon”. The platform has recently been tightened up against users spreading allegations of election fraud or glorified violence. Trump is also affected by the measures: Twitter blocked its largest account on Friday.

Trump accused the Internet companies of doing “something terrible” for the country. “They split and split and they show something that I’ve predicted for a long time,” Trump said on Tuesday without being more specific. A common accusation against platforms like Facebook and Twitter is that they suppress conservative voices. “That leads to others doing the same. And it creates a lot of trouble and a lot of danger, ”Trump said. “I’ve never seen rage like that,” he said. “You should always avoid violence and we have tremendous support. We have support, probably like no one has ever seen before. “

The second impeachment lawsuit brought against him by Democrats in the House of Representatives for “inciting a riot” condemned Trump as “continuing the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.” The procedure is “absolutely ridiculous” and “dangerous” for the country. Trump spoke out on his way to Texas, where he wanted to visit the border wall with Mexico.

Democratic MP David Cicilline reiterated the need to oust Trump as a result of the storming of the Capitol. Trump is a danger to the country, Cicilline told news channel CNN. The evidence to justify impeachment is clear. ‘There isn’t much to research. We were all witnesses or victims of it, we have all seen the president’s statements and his tweets in public. “

According to the current schedule, the House of Representatives wants to vote on Wednesday on the opening of the impeachment procedure. Given their majority in the chamber, the Democrats could start such a process on their own. However, a decision was made in the Senate. The fact that the House of Congress could rule before the change of power in Washington next week is next to impossible.

Democrats are also interested in banning Trump from government offices after a conviction. This would mean that he would not be able to run for president in 2024. While resentment about Trump is also growing among Republicans, the two-thirds majority in the Senate needed for a conviction is not yet in sight.

Before the impeachment procedure was opened, the Democrats wanted to pass a resolution through the Lower House with their majority on Tuesday evening (local time). They want to convince Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office before the change of power in Washington. On the basis of Amendment 25, Pence would be unable to declare the President with a majority of key cabinet members in a position to “exercise the rights and duties of office”. Pence is requested to respond within 24 hours of the resolution being adopted. This is not binding – and Pence has so far ignored the corresponding demands of the Democrats.