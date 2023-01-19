Trump Says Carroll ‘Not My Type’; Deposition Suggests Otherwise

(Bloomberg) — Former President Donald Trump mistook a Nineteen Eighties {photograph} of New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her greater than 20 years in the past, for a picture of his ex-wife Marla Maples throughout a deposition, in response to {a partially} unsealed transcript in Carroll’s defamation swimsuit.

Most Learn from Bloomberg

The slip-up throughout his Oct. 19 testimony might be utilized by Carroll at trial to undercut the declare by Trump, who denies the rape allegation, that she isn’t his “kind.” The testimony was cited by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan in a redacted Jan. 12 submitting made public on Wednesday.

Carroll, a former Elle journal recommendation columnist, in 2019 went public together with her declare that Trump raped her in a division retailer dressing room within the Nineteen Nineties. She sued Trump for defamation after he known as her a liar from the White Home. He doubled down in an Oct. 12 put up on his Reality Social platform.

“It’s a hoax and a lie identical to all the opposite hoaxes which were performed on me for the previous seven years, and whereas I’m not presupposed to say it, I’ll. This girl will not be my kind!” Trump mentioned within the put up.

However throughout Trump’s deposition, Kaplan confirmed Trump the 1987 {photograph} of him along with his then-wife Ivana Trump, chatting and smiling broadly with Carroll and her then-husband at a black-tie occasion. Within the photograph, Carroll is wanting up at Trump and laughing.

Click on right here to learn the Trump deposition transcript.

When requested by Kaplan when he’d first seen the photograph, Trump at first mentioned he didn’t “know the lady,” however then mentioned, “It’s Marla,” in response to the transcript.

“You’re saying Marla is on this photograph?” Kaplan requested Trump.

“That’s Marla, yeah,” Trump mentioned. “That’s my spouse.”

Story continues

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, interjected to right him. “No, that’s Carroll,” Habba mentioned.

“Oh, I see,” Trump responded.

“The individual you simply pointed to was E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan mentioned, in response to the transcript.

Trump married Maples six years after the {photograph} was taken. She gave delivery to his daughter Tiffany Trump.

Habba didn’t instantly return a name Wednesday in search of remark.

The implied criticism of Carroll’s look is considered one of a number of remarks on the middle of her 2019 defamation swimsuit in opposition to Trump. Carroll additionally claims Trump defamed her by saying she fabricated the assault to promote a guide and falsely claiming she made comparable allegations in opposition to different males.

Not Attracted

Throughout the deposition at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, the previous president repeatedly emphasised that he was not drawn to Carroll. Requested why he felt he ought to phrase his denial in such phrases, he defended his selection of phrases.

“She’s accusing me of rape, a girl that I don’t know who she is,” Trump mentioned. “It got here out of the blue. She’s accusing me of rape — of raping her, the worst factor you are able to do, the worst cost.”

Kaplan then requested Trump if the purpose of claiming Carroll will not be his kind is “to influence folks that you just didn’t rape her as a result of she wasn’t engaging sufficient; right?”

“Once I say she’s not my kind, I say she will not be a girl I’d ever be drawn to,” Trump mentioned. “There isn’t a motive for me to be drawn to her. I simply — it’s not even meant to be an insult.”

Maples, who was Trump’s second spouse, isn’t concerned within the matter. She married him at his Plaza Resort property in Manhattan in 1993. They divorced in 1999. Trump married his present spouse, Melania, in 2005, they usually have one son, Barron.

Maples attended Ivana Trump’s funeral together with her daughter Tiffany.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 20-cv-07311, US District Court docket, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Learn from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.