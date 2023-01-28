Trump said he would build an ‘impenetrable dome’ over the US as he warned of a possible World War III

Donald Trump at a rally in Minden, Nevada, on October 8, 2022. Newly launched footage exhibits Trump complaining about his reputation with American Jews.José Luis Villegas/AP

Trump warned of the doable “disaster” of World Struggle III amid elevated nuclear threats from Russia.

Trump claimed that different nations have been making threats “as a result of they don’t have any respect for our management.”

He stated he would construct an “impenetrable dome” over the US, just like Israel’s Iron Dome.

Former President Donald Trump stated he would construct an “impenetrable dome” over the US if re-elected as president, as he warned of the doable “disaster” of World Struggle III.

“In case you have a look proper now, the ‘nuclear’ phrase is being talked about on a regular basis. This can be a phrase you are not allowed to make use of. It was by no means used in the course of the Trump administration,” Trump stated in a video launched Friday.

Trump claimed that nuclear threats are being made by different nations “as a result of they don’t have any respect for our management,” showing to reference Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies making threats about utilizing nuclear weapons.

“World Struggle III can be a disaster in contrast to every other. This might make World Struggle I and World Struggle II like very small battles,” Trump stated.

To handle this potential menace, Trump stated he would “construct a state-of-the-art subsequent technology missile protection defend, simply as Israel is now protected by the Iron Dome.”

Israel’s Iron Dome was designed to intercept incoming missiles and is among the most superior protection programs on this planet.

“America will need to have an impenetrable dome to guard our folks,” Trump stated.

The previous president is to date the one Republican to announce their plans to run for president in 2024.

Trump’s feedback a couple of doable world conflict come a day after he posted a message on Reality Social claiming he might negotiate an finish to the Russia-Ukraine conflict inside 24 hours.

Trump has continuously claimed that the battle wouldn’t have taken place if he was president, even if he withheld navy assist from Kyiv, which performed a job in his 2019 impeachment.

Specialists have additionally stated the previous president emboldened Putin, and Trump has continuously praised the Russian chief even after his invasion of Ukraine.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider