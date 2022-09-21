Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Trump rape accuser plans lawsuit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

Associated Press

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

