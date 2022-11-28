Trump, Melania ‘Just Sick’ About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Jan. 6 insurrectionists could have damaged the legislation once they stormed the Capitol final 12 months, however Donald and Melania Trump are “simply sick” they’ve been locked up for his or her crimes, based on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene advised Trump’s former White Home strategist Steve Bannon on his podcast Saturday that she talked to Trump and his spouse about what she had seen when she visited the “patriot” insurrectionists in jail.

“President Trump and Melania have been each simply sick over what they discovered,” she advised Bannon. And Trump stated “time and again that he’ll pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” as soon as he’s again in workplace, recounted Greene, who known as the sentences of the rioters “political persecution.”

Greene mentioned the Trumps’ reportedly shocked response to the implications of committing crimes as she defended the previous president for not pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters.

They hadn’t been charged earlier than Trump left workplace, Greene emphasised. “It will have been unattainable for him to magically know find out how to discover these folks and pardon them” when he was now not president, she stated. Greene reiterated that Trump will accomplish that when he’s again within the White Home.

Greene claimed she was responding to a latest string of complaining tweets concerning the lack of pardons from Trump. However in reality she seemed to be defending Trump towards complaints that arose at his controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago final week with Ye, the rapper previously often called Kanye West, and Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes rallied outdoors the Capitol along with his America First gang final 12 months on Jan. 6.

Fuentes complained on the dinner that Trump’s backers have been upset about his lack of help for insurrectionists, based on Axios. Ye stated in a video posted to Twitter final week that he additionally spoke to Trump about his failure to pardon the rioters.

Greene posted her protection of Trump on Twitter quickly after.

Associated…