Donald Trump Jr. is perhaps getting a name from his dad about this one.

Becoming a member of social media buzz over the Chinese language spy balloon that was shot down in U.S. airspace Saturday, Donald Trump’s son on Sunday shared a joke concerning the incident, displaying the previous president’s notorious portrayal as a large, offended, diaper-wearing child wielding a smartphone in its tiny hand.

“Not gonna lie… that is humorous,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

The “Trump Child” blimp, which now lives within the Museum of London, was created for Trump’s 2018 go to to London, when tens of 1000’s of demonstrators protested his go to to town.

The 20-foot balloon made a number of extra appearances throughout his presidency, together with at anti-Trump protests in Argentina and in Washington, D.C.

Trump Jr. had waded into the Chinese language balloon debate final week with an unusable resolution that earned him a roasting on Twitter. Because the balloon flew over Montana, he steered that residents within the state may shoot it down themselves with weapons.

Associated…