Trump invited the press to a ‘media availability’ slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.

Former President Donald Trump and former first woman Melania Trump handle the press at a New 12 months’s occasion at his Mar-a-Lago residence.Joe Raedle/Getty Pictures

Donald Trump invited the press to a “media availability” slot at Mar-a-Lago on New 12 months’s Eve.

No cable information community coated it, not even Newsmax, in keeping with Uncooked Story.

The audio was additionally barely audible in the course of the first half of Trump’s remarks.

Former President Donald Trump invited journalists to a shock slot of “media availability” at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on New 12 months’s Eve.

However in a probable blow to Trump’s ego, not a single cable information community coated it, in keeping with Uncooked Story.

Notably, the media outlet stated that even Fox Information and Newsmax, which have traditionally provided sympathetic protection of the previous president, skipped on protecting his remarks.

On Saturday, MSNBC host Alex Witt introduced that the previous president would host a shock New 12 months’s Eve “media availability” slot at roughly 9 p.m. on New 12 months’s Eve.

New York Instances journalist Peter Baker, who was showing on MSNBC, stated he didn’t know what it will contain, however added that he suspected it may very well be a “gimmick” to “get consideration in a constructive manner,” per Uncooked Story.

At 9.00 p.m., Trump and former first woman Melania Trump appeared in entrance of reporters. However for the primary minute of his remarks, which lasted roughly two minutes in complete, the audio was barely audible.

A video of the “media availability” slot, which was coated by the perimeter conservative media outlet Proper Facet Broadcasting Community (RSBN), reveals that Trump spoke concerning the FBI, his 2024 presidential marketing campaign, and Russia’s struggle in Ukraine.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump had complained about cable information networks in a Fact Social publish, notably criticizing Fox Information.

“Fox Information Scores are additionally manner down as a result of they by no means say ‘Trump’ or TRUTH, by no means speak concerning the Rigged Presidential Election, and is a Pretend Polling Community,” he wrote.

