Trump in interview about Capitol attack: “Lots of love” free press

Former US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at the Washington Post about the January 6 storm at the Capitol for a book. The words in the audio recording are causing a stir.

Washington (AP) – Amid disputes over the Capitol bombing commission, interview statements by former US President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 are causing a stir.

“And by the way, there was also a loving audience. There was a lot of love. I’ve heard that from everyone,” Trump said after an audio recording from Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Leonnig and Rucker interviewed Trump in March for their new book “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.” Trump said he believed it was the largest crowd he had ever spoken to before.

Trump supporters stormed the US Congress seat in Washington on Jan. 6. Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer. Trump had to face impeachment proceedings because of the attack because he had previously incited his supporters in a speech. At the end of the trial, the Republican was acquitted.

Commission dispute

The commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol begins next week in the House of Representatives. There have recently been disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over the body. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had rejected two Republican candidates for the body. The two are considered staunch supporters of Trump. Republican minority leader in the House of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, threatened to boycott the committee.

“This is dead serious,” Pelosi said. “It’s about our constitution, it’s about our country. It’s about an attack on the Capitol that for some reason is misrepresented at the expense of finding out the truth.” According to the statements and actions of the rejected candidates, it would be “ridiculous” for them to be part of this Commission.