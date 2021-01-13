Trump heading for second impeachment lawsuit | Free press

Washington (AP) – After the uprising of his supporters in the Capitol, US President-elect Donald Trump is heading for his second impeachment. The vote on the opening of such an impeachment process is expected in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening (CET).

A majority is considered certain. Individual Republican MPs also announced they would vote to remove their party colleagues from office. The Democrats accuse Trump of “inciting uproar”.

At the same time, Democrats sought to bring about Trump’s immediate removal through a constitutional amendment. Article 25 of the constitution allows the president to be declared incapable of “exercising the rights and duties of office”. US Vice President Mike Pence, who should have initiated this along with members of the cabinet, officially rejected such a move Tuesday evening (local time). Pence said it was not in the interest of the nation or in accordance with the constitution and would set “a terrible precedent.”

In an extraordinary political statement, the General Staff of the United States Armed Forces strongly condemned the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters. “Freedom of expression and assembly do not entitle anyone to violence, insurrection and insurrection,” US Chief of Staff Mark Milley and his colleagues from the US military leadership wrote in a joint statement. Any act against the constitutional processes is “not only against our traditions, values ​​and our oath – it is against the law”. The General Staff reminded the military that they were obeying the law and continuing to defend the constitution.

On January 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the future US president and will become the next commander in chief of the armed forces, top generals insisted. So it is in accordance with the constitution and that is why states and courts have confirmed it and officially certified Congress. Trump had urged his supporters to steal the election victory from him. US military leadership usually remains outside of everyday politics.

Angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday – after an inflammatory speech from Trump – during a session of Congress and wreaked havoc and destruction. Several people were killed in the riots. The unprecedented outbreak of violence in the political center of the United States caused a shock at home and abroad. The Democrats held Trump personally responsible for the riots and demanded that he be immediately removed from the presidency – even if Trump’s term ends in a few days.

On Monday, Democrats filed a resolution indicting Trump in the House of Representatives. A vote will be taken next Wednesday. If a majority is obtained, which is to be expected, the impeachment procedure will be officially opened.

Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives. On Tuesday, individual Republican MPs also announced they would vote to oust Trump. Among them: senior Republican MP Liz Cheney, daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who is a member of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives. Trump had gathered the “crowd” that stormed the Capitol and provoked the attack, she said. There has never been a “greater treason” by a president of his office and oath to the constitution.

Several other Republican MPs also announced their support for Trump’s impeachment. The television station CNN reported, citing Republican sources, that up to 20 MPs from the party could eventually join.

A decision in impeachment proceedings is made in the Senate, the other chamber of Congress. There, a two-thirds majority would be needed to actually condemn Trump in the end. To do this, more than a dozen Republican senators would have to side with the Democrats. Individual Republicans in the Senate have openly opposed Trump, but have not yet said yes to impeachment.

Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, told CNN there could be a political “earthquake” in the Senate that could result in a majority to oust Trump. Schiff was referring to a report in the New York Times in which the leading Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said internally that he found the charges against Trump justified. Citing unspecified sources from the McConnell area, the paper wrote that McConnell was happy that the Democrats had initiated an impeachment process, as it could make it easier for the Republican party to break away from Trump.

The Democrats’ impeachment efforts are also about banning Trump from future government offices, if possible. This would mean that he would not be able to run for president in 2024.

Trump would be the first US president in history to open two impeachment proceedings. In an initial trial, Trump had to answer for the so-called Ukraine affair for abuse of power and the obstruction of congressional investigations, but was eventually acquitted in the Republican-dominated senate.

Trump denounced on Tuesday that the “impeachment fraud” by the Democrats caused “immense anger and division and pain,” which was particularly dangerous for the US “at this very sensitive time.” He himself does not seem to be aware of any guilt. When speaking to supporters just before the fatal outbreak of violence in the Capitol, Trump said, “It has been analyzed and people felt that what I said was absolutely right.”