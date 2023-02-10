Trump Declares There’s Only One Good Thing About Super Bowl Halftime Queen Rihanna

Former President Donald Trump is having a meltdown over Trump critic Rihanna’s starring position at halftime in Sunday’s Tremendous Bowl.

Trump declared Thursday that the wildly fashionable singer has “NO TALENT!” and is “dangerous the whole lot.”

The one factor Rihanna has going for her is her stylist, Trump ranted. “With out her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” he bizarrely posted on his Reality Social platform.

New mother Rihanna is likely one of the prime feminine singers within the U.S. and the world. She has earned $1.7 billion along with her music. Her look Sunday on the Tremendous Bowl, during which the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, shall be her eagerly anticipated first stay efficiency in seven years.

Trump attacked the singer after his former White Home doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) — who as soon as gushed concerning the “wonderful” well being of the chubby ex-president — complained that Rihanna had spray-painted “Fuck Donald Trump” on a automotive on the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

At Cadillac Ranch, an outside artwork set up that pays homage to the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin, 10 Cadillacs are half-buried within the floor, nose-first. Guests are inspired to spray-paint the vehicles. Rihanna took the chance to precise her politics throughout a go to in 2020.

“She’s made a profession of spewing degenerate filth whereas badmouthing America each probability she will get,” railed Jackson, who blasted the NFL’s determination to make her the halftime star.

Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of working to censor these they don’t agree with. But Trump and Jackson seem like pushing to bar Rihanna from showing on the Tremendous Bowl.

Twitter followers responded by hailing their indomitable queen.

There was no rapid response from Rihanna.

Associated…