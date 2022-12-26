Trump Declares Himself ‘Clairvoyant’; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong

A surprising revelation in Donald Trump’s vicious, grievance-packed vacation “greeting” posted on Reality Social Sunday was his declaration that he’s not solely “good,” however “clairvoyant.”

That shocked followers accustomed to his multitude of unhealthy predictions, like declaring that COVID would “miraculously” disappear the spring of 2020. He additionally mistakenly predicted that he would win the 2020 election by an even bigger margin than in 2016, that Republicanswould take the Home in 2020, and that his endorsed candidates would win the midterms.

But, critics mocked, Trump accused President Joe Biden of being “mentally disabled” in his publish.

Some critics responding on Twitter questioned why Trump stashed categorised paperwork at Mar-a-Lago if he might see into the long run as FBI brokers looked for the recordsdata at his workplace there.

Others speculated that Trump does not understand the meaning of the word clairvoyant.

See also Biden to potentially face major economic setbacks

