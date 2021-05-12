Trump critic elected to Republican leadership | Free press

Washington (AP) – In the Republican dispute, Trump critic Liz Cheney was expelled from the leadership of the US House of Representatives under pressure from the former US president.

A majority of Republican MPs voted on Wednesday to remove Cheney from the leadership. After being voted out, Cheney announced that she would continue her fight against Donald Trump. Cheney had branded his persistent election fraud allegations as “dangerous lies” and warned her party about the ex-president. As Speaker of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives, she was the third most senior member of parliament in her group.

Cheney’s successor was not initially decided. The favorite is loyal Trump supporter Elise Stefanik. After Trump stood behind Stefanik, party leader Kevin McCarthy also promised the 36-year-old his support. Cheney, 54, retains her MP. Trump announced after the vote, “Liz Cheney is a bitter, awful person.” The ex-president has been calling for months to remove Cheney from the parliamentary group. The MP is the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

After being voted out, Cheney said America needed a strong Republican Party built on fundamental conservative principles and committed to the truth. “I intend to lead this fight,” she said. “I’ll do everything I can to make sure the former president never gets near the Oval Office again.” Trump has so far left open whether he wants to run for president again in 2024.

In a militant speech in Congress on Tuesday night, Cheney stressed that she would not stand by in silence as her party “joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.” Dozens of courts have invalidated Trump’s allegation that he was fraudulently stripped of his reelection. “Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are unconstitutional.”

Cheney said, “Today we are facing a threat America has never seen before.” Trump caused the storm on the Capitol on January 6 with his baseless claims. The ex-president has now “resumed his aggressive attempts to convince the Americans that the election was stolen from him. He threatens to provoke even more violence. She stressed, “Keep silent and ignore the lie encourages the liar. I’m not going to participate in that.”

Cheney has repeatedly called on Republicans to break with Trump. In a guest post for the Washington Post on Wednesday, she called on her party colleagues to “turn away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump personality cult.” Trump, for his part, has been attacking Cheney for months. Last week, the former US president wrote on his blog, “Liz Cheney is a warlike fool who has no place in the Republican party leadership.”

Cheney is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “ inciting insurrection ” after the January storm in the Capitol. The majority in the Senate needed to convict Trump did not materialize. Since Trump’s defeat by Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November election, a dispute has raged in the Republican Party. Trump has not acknowledged his defeat to this day. His camp failed with dozens of lawsuits against the election results.

McCarthy announced Monday in a letter to his group colleagues published by the US media that he would vote on Cheney’s replacement in the group leadership. In it he argued that the focus of the work is not on the past, but on recapturing the majority in the House of Representatives. If the Republicans were to prevent the Democrats from “destroying” the US, internal factions would have to be dissolved, McCarthy wrote. So it is time for a change.