Trump continues to see himself as the election winner | Free press

US President Trump still doesn’t want to admit Joe Biden. He is militant at his first meeting after the election.

Washington (AP) – Incumbent US President Donald Trump sees himself as the winner of the United States elections despite his clear defeat to his challenger Joe Biden.

“You cheated and manipulated our presidential election, but we will still win,” Republican Trump said Saturday night (local time) in Valdosta, Georgia, in view of the Democrats. “We are winning these elections.”

Trump announced at his first meeting since the election that he would continue to take legal action against the outcome – right up to the Supreme Court in Washington, the US Supreme Court.

The president reiterated that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in the November 3 elections. Trump never provided proof of this. Attorney General William Barr recently said there was no evidence of electoral fraud to the extent that it would change the outcome. Trump lawyers have unsuccessfully filed dozens of lawsuits in six states so far.

In Georgia, too, Trump is trying to undo Biden’s narrow state election victory. On Saturday night, Trump again claimed he won Georgia.

Trump was campaigning for a majority of his Republicans in the Senate when he appeared in Valdosta. He pushed for the reelection of two Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler from Georgia. You’ll face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a second round on January 5. The election is of paramount importance because it determines the majority in the powerful United States Senate.

In the November 3 elections, Republicans secured 50 of the 100 seats in the parliamentary chamber. If the Democrats manage to capture the two seats in Georgia, there would be a stalemate in the Senate. Then the elected Vice President Kamala Harris – who is also President of the Senate – has the final say in a tie vote. That would essentially give the Democrats a majority. Polls recently saw the two Democratic challengers in Georgia get close.

The American media had declared Biden the winner of the presidential election a little less than a month ago. According to the results so far from the United States, Biden has 306 voters, Trump 232. An election winner is the one who wins at least 270 voters. Biden will be sworn in on January 20.