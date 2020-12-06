Trump Continues Attacks On US Election Results | Free press

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on the election results, showing victory about a month after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

“You (the Democrats) have cheated and manipulated our presidential election, but we will still win,” the Republican said Saturday night (local time) at his first meeting since the election in Valdosta, Georgia. Previously, Trump had increased pressure on Governor Brian Kemp to support him in his efforts to reverse the election results.

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on November 7 by the American media. Trump and his Republican allies have filed dozens of lawsuits, but so far without the desired outcome. Some lawsuits from the Trump camp are still pending. However, experts no longer expect Trump to legally avert his defeat against Biden. By now, almost all states have certified their results, which means that Biden officially has the majority of the 270 voters needed for the win. The electoral college elects the future president on behalf of the people on December 14.

In front of several thousand supporters, Trump indirectly put his possible candidacy in four years in the game, should he be legally unable to avoid his defeat to Biden. He will now “win back” the White House, he said. “And then in 2024 – and hopefully I don’t have to run – we will reclaim the White House.” Trump won’t be able to run for a second term until four years from now if he loses this year’s election. The term of office of the US President is limited to two terms of four years each, which do not have to be consecutive.

In his more than an hour and a half speech, Trump announced that he would continue to take legal action against the election results in disputed states – right up to the U.S. Supreme Court. Even U.S. Attorney General William Barr – an ally of Trump – recently said there was no evidence of massive electoral fraud leading to a different conclusion. Authorities rated the November 3 election as the safest in US history.

Shortly before his appearance, Trump had put pressure on Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp. US media unanimously reported that Trump called his party colleagues on Saturday to convene a special session of parliament and to convince MPs to tilt the election results in his favor.

Trump traveled to Georgia to campaign for the majority of his Republicans in the Senate. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania. Despite the escalating corona pandemic in the US, most crowded supporters were not wearing masks. Trump called for re-election of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. You have to take on Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on January 5. The second election will decide which party will control the US Senate in the future.

In the November 3 elections, Republicans have secured 50 of the 100 seats in the Chamber of Parliament so far. If the Democrats win both seats in Georgia, the Senate will be deadlocked. Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is also Senate President, would have the final say in the event of a tie – and the Democrats, in effect, have the majority. Polls recently saw the two Democratic challengers right in front of us.

Former US President Barack Obama took part in the election campaign. “You have to understand that this is not just about Georgia,” Obama said Friday at an online Democratic campaign rally. “This is about America and this is about the world.”

Republicans in Georgia face a dilemma leading up to the second election: Trump’s questioning of the electoral system could deter voters from voting. Trump tried to mobilize his supporters on Saturday evening to vote anyway. “The answer to the Democrats scam is not to stay at home,” he said.

The American president is not directly elected. As a rule, the election winner in a state there receives the electorate. As things stand so far, Biden has 306 voters, Trump 232. An election winner is someone who wins at least 270 voters. Biden will be sworn in on January 20.