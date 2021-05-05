Trump communicates via blog on his website | Free press

Donald Trump is still banned from Twitter and Facebook. Whether this will remain the case with Facebook will be decided today. Meanwhile, the American ex-president has already built a back door.

Palm Beach (AP) – Ex-President Donald Trump, banned from major online platforms, now wants to communicate with his supporters through his own website.

The blog section that started Tuesday is reminiscent of Twitter – but there are only contributions from Trump. At the same time, Trump supporters could, as it were, carry statements from the former US president through a back door to Twitter and Facebook. Because you can share any short article as quote and link on the online platforms in few clicks. It was initially unclear whether the services would allow this.

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Google’s video platform YouTube after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. On Wednesday (around 3 p.m. CEST), Facebook’s independent supervisory board wants to announce whether the ex-president will remain banned from the platform or may return. Twitter, on the other hand, has already emphasized that there is no turning back for him. YouTube wants to unblock its profile when “the risk of violence has decreased”.

After being banned from online services, Trump has relied on sending statements by email for the past few months. Before that, the Twitter account was by far his main communication channel with over 80 million subscribers. Several times it has been speculated that he could start his own online platform. In the blog section “From Donald J. Trump’s Desk,” his followers can add a “Like” heart to individual posts, just like on Twitter – and they can also be notified of new posts.

