Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump likes to cook dinner up dunning nicknames for his greatest enemies — which apparently now embrace Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who may give Trump a run for his cash within the subsequent presidential main.

Trump mocked him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a rally speech Saturday in Pennsylvania, the place the previous president touted ballot numbers — however didn’t present the supply of the figures — together with his attainable match-ups in a 2024 run for the Oval Workplace.

The nickname was not completely authentic.

Lengthy-time Trump ally and GOP political operative Roger Stone simply final month warned “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a submit on Telegram that it might be “treachery” if he ran in opposition to Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. Stone referred to as DeSantis an “ingrate,” who he claimed owes his place to Trump’s assist.

Trump launched the dig in opposition to DeSantis in his speech, then moved onto his astonishing ballot numbers within the newest indication he could also be near asserting his candidacy. It wasn’t instantly clear the place the ballot numbers originated.

“We’re successful massive, massive, massive within the Republican celebration for the nomination like no one’s ever seen earlier than,” mentioned Trump because the numbers went up on a jumbo display.

“There it’s, Trump at 71 [percent]. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 p.c,” Trump mentioned. “Mike Pence at 7 — oh, Mike Pence doing higher than I assumed,” he mentioned to laughter from the group.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

