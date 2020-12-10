Trump Camp Continues Legal Fight Against Election Results | Free press

Washington (AP) – Despite the recent defeat before the Supreme Court, Donald Trump’s camp continues its legal battle against his defeat in the presidential election.

17 Republican lawyers from the 50 US states in a petition to the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday (local time) declared that they support a Texas lawsuit in the Supreme Court. With this lawsuit, the Attorney General of Texas, Republican Ken Paxton, is trying to invalidate the election results in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump challenger Joe Biden won there.

The four states were known as swing states, in which there was no clear majority for Republican Trump or Democrat Biden. All four states have already certified the results. It is uncertain whether the Supreme Court will even accept the lawsuit in Texas. Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider the lawsuit. Experts no longer give Trump a realistic chance of turning the outcome in his favor through lawsuits.

The Supreme Court only turned down a request for a ban on Tuesday that the Trump camp wanted to quash the election results in Pennsylvania. No dissenting votes from the nine judges were mentioned in the decision.

On Twitter, Trump thanked the attorneys of the states who, along with their Texas counterparts, “campaigned against the greatest electoral fraud in United States history.” Trump has been claiming since the November 3 election that victory was stolen from him by mass democratic fraud. So far, neither he nor his lawyers have been able to provide convincing evidence. Lawsuits in several states have been dismissed in dozens of cases. Attorney General William Barr also said last week that he had no evidence of fraud to the extent that it would change the outcome.

Texan Paxton cites in his lawsuit that the constitution has been violated in the four states – partly because voters were not treated equally and there were irregularities. The US president is not directly elected by the people, but by 538 voters who usually vote based on the outcome in their respective states. 270 votes are required for victory. According to preliminary results, Biden had 306 voters behind him in the election, Trump 232.

In Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, there are 62 voters together – and the lawsuit is ultimately about taking Biden. Paxton wants voters in these states to be either appointed by local parliaments or not appointed at all. The Texan also filed for an order with the Supreme Court to immediately halt all activities involving the electorate in the four states.

The vote of the electorate in the respective states is scheduled for December 14. The House of Representatives and Senate will meet in Washington on January 6 to count the votes of the states and announce the results. Biden will be sworn in as the new president on January 20.

Even before the election, Trump had made it a point to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat with conservative attorney Amy Coney Barrett as soon as possible – referring to a possible dispute over the outcome of the election. The Conservatives now dominate the court with a majority of six to three votes. However, the Trump camp’s previous lawsuits were equally dismissed by judges, regardless of whether they were nominated by Democratic or Republican presidents.