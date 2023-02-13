Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Former President Trump doubled down on his assaults on celebrity singer Rihanna on Sunday night time following her Tremendous Bowl efficiency.

Rihanna carried out numerous hits together with “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime present, throughout which she revealed she is pregnant together with her second youngster. Her reps confirmed her being pregnant following the present.

Trump wasn’t a fan.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, with out query, the only worst Halftime Present in Tremendous Bowl historical past — This after insulting way over half of our Nation, which is already in severe DECLINE, together with her foul and insulting language,” Trump wrote on Fact Social Sunday night time.

“Additionally, a lot for her ‘Stylist!’” he added.

Trump’s feedback seem to reference Rihanna spraypainting a automobile with “F**ok Trump” in 2020, which Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) wrote about on Fact Social earlier this week.

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson wrote.

Trump beforehand slammed Rihanna two days in the past, writing, “With out her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Dangerous every little thing, and NO TALENT!”

The previous has feuded with the hitmaking singer earlier than, notably, after she took authorized motion in 2018 to stop Trump from enjoying her music at his rallies.

Rihanna was additionally an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his time within the White Home. She blasted his so-called “Muslin ban” in 2017, which barred residents of seven majority Muslim nations from visiting the U.S.

“Disgusted! The information is devastating! America is being ruined proper earlier than our eyes! What an immoral pig you must be to implement such BS!” she wrote on Twitter.

For the most recent information, climate, sports activities, and streaming video, head to The Hill.