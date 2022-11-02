Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will ‘never lose another election’ in the state if he gets voted into office

Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stated Republicans would by no means lose an election within the state.

“Tim Michels is a hazard to our democracy,” Gov. Tony Evers stated on Twitter.

The Michels marketing campaign clarified the remark, saying that Michels would increase help for Republicans.

Wisconsin GOP candidate Tim Michels stated Republicans would by no means lose a race within the state ought to he turn out to be governor, regarding opponents that he would take steps to change election outcomes as soon as in workplace.

American Bridge twenty first Century, a left-leaning political motion committee, launched an audio clip Monday of Michels recorded throughout a marketing campaign occasion in Jackson County, Wisconsin. Michels is operating for governor in opposition to Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers.

“Republicans won’t ever lose one other election in Wisconsin after I am elected governor,” Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest building firm, may be heard saying.

In response to the audio clip, posted on Twitter, Evers replied, saying: ‘Tim Michels is a hazard to our democracy.”

“Democracy is on the poll on this election,” Sam Roecker, a spokesperson for Evers instructed Insider. “Tim Michels has made it clear he’ll do something in his energy to make it more durable for Wisconsinites to vote and will even overturn the truthful outcomes of our elections if he does not like the result.”

Michels, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has questioned the outcomes of the 2020 election and has declined to reply questions as as to if or not he would certify presidential election outcomes as governor ought to a Democrat win the state in a nationwide election.

Michels additionally urged that he might pursue an unconstitutional effort to decertify Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin as soon as he grew to become governor, telling native station WKOW that he would “have to see the main points.”

In a press release to Insider, the Michels marketing campaign denied the audio had something to do with election integrity. Relatively, the marketing campaign stated, Michels would garner extra help for Republican candidates within the state by implementing “decrease taxes, higher faculties, uniform election legal guidelines and safer communities.”

“Whereas revving up supporters to get out and vote, Tim was referring to successful and main after which being rewarded by voters for doing job,” Brian Fraley, a spokesperson for Michels, instructed Insider in a press release.

“Any try to make extra out of that quip exhibits simply how pathetic and determined Tony Evers and his supporters are getting as we method election day. They wish to speak about something aside from his 4 years of failure.”

An NBC evaluation discovered 60% of Republican candidates in 5 key battleground states deny or query whether or not or not President Joe Biden gained the 2020 election.

Consultants instructed The New York Instances that election deniers who win key places of work might refuse to just accept the 2024 elections, leading to authorized battles throughout the nation.

Michels is trying to unseat Evers subsequent Tuesday in a race that has been rated a “toss-up” by Inside Elections, The Prepare dinner Political Report, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider