Trump Announces Plan To Build ‘Impenetrable Dome’ To Protect U.S. From Nuclear Threats

Former President Donald Trump just lately introduced that he would construct an “impenetrable dome” over the U.S. if re-elected — to “shield our folks” from the purported menace of nuclear assaults and World Conflict III.

“World Conflict III could be a disaster in contrast to some other,” he mentioned within the video printed on his Reality Social platform Friday. “This is able to make World Conflict I and World Conflict II like very small battles. One of the simplest ways to make sure that such a battle by no means occurs is to be ready with unmatched know-how and unequalled energy.”

“When I’m commander in chief… I’ll work with Congress and our nice navy leaders — not those you see on tv, I don’t contemplate them leaders,” he continued.” We’re gonna work with them to construct a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile-defense protect.”

Trump then claimed “the world has change into vastly extra harmful” beneath President Joe Biden and that any dialogue of the “lethal menace” of nuclear battle, as a purported results of the continued Russia-Ukraine battle, has been tabled by the present administration.

“The ‘nuclear’ phrase is being talked about on a regular basis,” mentioned Trump. “It is a phrase you’re not allowed to make use of. It was by no means used in the course of the Trump administration, however now different international locations are utilizing that phrase towards us as a result of they haven’t any respect for our management.”

Trump added that nuclear and hypersonic missiles might “annihilate total cities and even international locations” ought to Russian President Vladimir Putin select to accentuate aggression towards Ukraine and its NATO allies — and that constructing an iron dome-like system is now important.

“America will need to have an impenetrable dome to guard our folks,” he mentioned. “We labored with Israel to develop that dome…Now we have know-how that’s unsurpassed, however our previous leaders haven’t actually wished to make use of it…Now we have to now go that additional step.”

After lauding his efforts of “fully” rebuilding the U.S. navy, the twice-impeached former president — whose marketing campaign promise to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border grew to become an costly failure — mentioned the House Drive would have a “important function to play.”

“Simply as I rebuilt our navy, particularly our nuclear capabilities, I’ll construct the protect to defend America from missile assaults,” mentioned Trump earlier than including. “We may have a peace by means of energy.”

Trump introduced his run in November and is visiting two early-voting states Saturday.

Since saying his bid in November, Trump is predicted to kick off his 2024 run for the White Home on Saturday with the primary marketing campaign stops. He’s scheduled because the keynote speaker at occasions in New Hampshire and South Carolina — two early-voting states.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Putin’s safety council, just lately wrote on Telegram that “the defeat of a nuclear energy in a standard battle might set off a nuclear battle,” per Reuters. Putin himself echoed that notion in December.

“As for the concept Russia wouldn’t use such weapons first beneath any circumstances, then it means we wouldn’t be capable to be the second to make use of them both — as a result of the likelihood to take action in case of an assault on our territory could be very restricted,” mentioned Putin, per CNN.

The U.S. is nonetheless dedicated to supporting Ukraine within the battle — which is nearing its one-year mark.

“Putin has no intention — no intention of stopping this merciless battle,” mentioned Biden in December. “And the USA is dedicated to making sure that the courageous Ukrainian folks can proceed — proceed to defend their nation towards Russian aggression so long as it takes.”

