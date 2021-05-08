Trump administration secretly obtained reporter data | Free press

According to the US security authorities, Russia intervened on behalf of Donald Trump in the US presidential election of 2016. The reports on this were apparently more than a thorn in Trump’s side.

Washington (AP) – During the tenure of former President Donald Trump, the U.S. government secretly obtained phone records from three reporters from the renowned newspaper, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The journalists reported on Russia’s role in the 2016 election campaign in the early months of the Trump administration, the paper wrote on Saturday. The Ministry of Justice also tried to find out their e-mail details at the time. Republican Trump triumphed against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

In separate letters, the US Department of Justice informed journalists after the change of power in the White House that they had received telephone data from April 15 to July 31, 2017. The letters included both business and private connections and cell phone numbers. A reason for this was not given. One of the journalists in question no longer works for the Washington Post. Trump clearly lost the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden.

Commenting on the espionage, editor-in-chief Cameron Barr said, “We are deeply concerned about this use of government power to access journalists’ communications.” At the same time, he demanded immediate clarification from the Ministry of the reasons for this interference in journalistic activities protected by the constitution.

In the 2016 election, US security authorities were convinced that Russia was intervening in Trump’s favor to delay Clinton. A special investigator later investigated possible illegal collusion between Russia and Trump’s team. There was insufficient evidence for this, but investigator Robert Mueller did not rule out that Trump could obstruct the investigation of the judiciary.

