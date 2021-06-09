Truck Campers Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, truck market is expected to witness decent growth over the forecast period (2021-2031).Constant demand from the recreational sector coupled with the change in preference of the millennial population will drive the sales in the long run. The business shall witness absolute $ opportunity of US$ 230Mn during the similar time frame.

The rising popularity of truck campers among the millennial population coupled with high disposable income is bolstering the demand. For instance, according to 2017 North American Camping survey, millennial accounted for about 38% of the total campers. Rising popularity of camping and options such as truck camping would provide substantial boost to the market in forthcoming years.

Moreover, automakers are adopting ways to implement AGL (Automotive Grade Linux) in infotainment systems to promote connected vehicles concept. Additionally, the development and deployment of high-end infotainment systems have been identified as a key driver for the surge in sales.

For instance, Garmin International recently introduced the launch of RV-BBT601 that comes with the best in class navigation system, wireless connectivity and a 6″ touch screen display. These key technological developments will have a positive impact on the industry thus propelling market penetration in the coming years.

Penetration of Solar Technology to Set the Market growth for Truck Campers

Unlike gasoline, the use of solar panels can significantly cut the cost of travelling as the need for fuel refilling reduces considerably. Moreover, since the use of solar technology is environmentally friendly, the eco-conscious population are opting for either fully solar equipped vehicles or rather hybrid vehicles.

Additionally, with the developments in design specifications such as lightweight thin films, it has become relatively easy to carry without impacting the overall efficiency of the truck campers.

Moreover, market players are relying on various technological advancements such as the development of truck campers that rely totally on solar energy without affecting the travelling experience. These advancements have been introduced keeping in mind the consumers that prefer zero maintenance and economic travel. Above stated factors have been identified as a new trend thus driving the truck campers sales.

Asia Pacific Truck Campers Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to witness decent growth over the forecast period attributed to the rise in the millennial population, growing disposable income change in spending behaviour of consumers along high economic growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific in the past few years have emerged as a manufacturing hub with countries like China and India speeding their manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, technologically advanced countries like China and South Korea are looking to invest more in untapped markets to expand their operations.

