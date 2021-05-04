Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire Market Forecast to 2027 – Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Corp, Giti Tire, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire and Technology Co Ltd, Kumho Tire Co., Michelin, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Yokohama Rubber Company Inc. Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tire Axle Type (All Position, Drive, Trailer); Application (Trucks, Bus) and Geography

Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire Market Forecast to 2027 – Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Corp, Giti Tire, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire and Technology Co Ltd, Kumho Tire Co., Michelin, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Yokohama Rubber Company Inc.

Truck and bus radial (TBR) tires are designed for all heavy weight vehicles. TBR tires are primarily designed for the highway system due to features such as enhanced driving comfort because of adaptable sidewalls, less heat created in the tire at high speeds, higher obstruction against tread-related harm, and lower fuel utilization through better transfer of vitality from machine to street. The TBR tires normally support two industries such as trucking industry and public transportation services.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in the number of trucks and busses on the road and rise in demand for medium-duty trucks worldwide is driving the growth of the truck and bus radial (TBR) tire market. However, the trade war between US and China, the two powerhouses of the automotive industry may restrain the growth of the truck and bus radial (TBR) tire market. Furthermore, the he transportation and logistics sector has witnessed consistent developments over the past couple of decades is anticipated to create market opportunities for the truck and bus radial (TBR) tire market during the forecast period.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Corp, Giti Tire, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire and Technology Co Ltd, Kumho Tire Co., Michelin, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Yokohama Rubber Company Inc.

Global Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tire Axle Type (All Position, Drive, Trailer); Application (Trucks, Bus) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as, sea port, inland port, warm water port, dry port, and others. Further, On the basis of application the market is segmented as passenger applications, and cargo applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market in these regions.

