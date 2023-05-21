Tropical Storm Mawar Heads Toward Guam

Tropical Storm Mawar quickly strengthened within the Pacific and was anticipated to turn into a strong storm, threatening to carry excessive winds and attainable flooding to the Mariana Islands, together with Guam, the Nationwide Climate Service stated.

The storm, which fashioned early on Sunday morning native time and was slowly transferring northward, might hit Guam, a U.S. territory, as early as Tuesday, stated Brandon Bukunt, a meteorologist with the Climate Service.

“We’d need to put out storm warnings, wherein storm circumstances are anticipated,” Mr. Bukunt stated. “However for proper now, given the uncertainty, we have now a storm watch, which signifies that storm circumstances are attainable inside two days.”

Tropical Storm Mawar had most sustained wind speeds of 60 miles per hour as of Sunday 5 p.m. native time, when it was about 475 miles southeast of Guam, the Climate Service stated.