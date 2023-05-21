Tropical Storm Mawar Expected to Strengthen as It Moves Toward Guam

Tropical Storm Mawar quickly strengthened within the Pacific and was anticipated to develop into a strong storm, threatening to convey excessive winds and doable flooding to the Mariana Islands, together with Guam, the Nationwide Climate Service stated.

The storm, which fashioned early on Sunday morning native time and was slowly transferring northward, might hit Guam, a U.S. territory, as early as Tuesday, stated Brandon Bukunt, a meteorologist with the Climate Service.

“We’d must put out storm warnings, wherein storm situations are anticipated,” Mr. Bukunt stated. “However for proper now, given the uncertainty, we’ve got a storm watch, which signifies that storm situations are doable inside two days.”

Tropical Storm Mawar had most sustained wind speeds of fifty miles per hour as of Sunday morning native time, when it was about 570 miles southeast of Guam, the Climate Service stated.