This amazing concept art by Kouji Tajima announced the Trigun Stampede 2023 release date. Pic credit: Kouji Tajima/Studio Orange

The Trigun Stampede release date is confirmed to be scheduled for 2023.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that it will be simulcast streaming the new Trigun TV show from Japan in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

The initial announcement of the Trigun Stampede anime was made by Crunchyroll, producer Toho, and Studio Orange on June 17, 2022.

The Trigun Stampede teaser trailer was released during Anime Expo 2022 on July 2, 2022. The fully animated trailer gave fans their first look at the 3D Vash character designs, which immediately became controversial.

This Trigun Stampede concept art was released in September 2022. Pic credit: Studio Orange

The number of episodes for Trigun Stampede hasn’t been announced yet. Assuming that it’s a complete Trigun reboot, the new Trigun anime could be multiple parts/cours.

There could even be a Trigun Stampede Season 2 in order to finish the Trigun Maximum manga’s ending (see the manga section below for more details).

The key visual and teaser trailer for Trigun Stampede was announced at Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles. A panel hosted by Crunchyroll included original Trigun manga creator Yasuhiro Nightow. The producers of the show appeared on stage to discuss the series and behind-the-scenes of the production. Panelists alongside Yasuhiro Nightow included artist/designer Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0), Orange Studio producers Kiyotaka Waki (Godzilla Singular Point), Yoshihiro Watanabe (BEASTARS), and Toho producer Katsuhiro Takei (your name).

The Trigun Stampede English dub release hasn’t been announced yet. However, original Vash the Stampede VA Johnny Yong Bosch has expressed interest in bringing back some “love and peace”! At the same time, Johnny seems to believe that he is “out” of the project!? (See below for more details.)

The Anime Expo 2022 panel can be watched via Twitter.

There will be an all-new Trigun Stampede cast and staff making the Trigun reboot. The Japanese cast hasn’t been announced yet. The main staff at Studio Orange hasn’t been announced yet.

The Trigun Stampede OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

The classic Trigun OP “H.T.” was performed by Tsuneo Imahori, while the ED “The Windws Blows to the Future (Kaze wa Mirai ni Fuku)” was performed by Akima & Neos.

The Trigun OP music trailer is an unforgettable anime classic.

The original Trigun anime was a single season animated by Studio Madhouse that was released way back in Spring 2018. The side story Trigun: Badlands Rumble movie was released on April 2, 2010.

Updated August 4, 2022: Added Trigun Stampede concept art by Tajima Koji.

Updated July 8, 2022: Added key visual and teaser trailer.

This article provides everything that is known about Trigun Stampede and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

This new Trigun Stampede concept art by Tajima Koji was released on August 3, 2022. It features a Young Vash and Knives. Pic credit: Studio Orange

Trigun Stampede anime release date predictions: Middle of 2023 likely?

As of the last update, Studio Orange, Toho, Crunchyroll, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Trigun Stampede release date. However, it’s been confirmed that the Trigun reboot project is coming out in 2023.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Trigun Stampede anime release date will occur in the future.

With 25 years of inflation, you have to wonder how many double-dollars the Humanoid Typhoon is worth now? Vash the Stampede was known for the 60 billion double-dollar bounty in the original anime/manga series. Pic credit: Studio Orange

Rumors had suggested that Studio Orange would reboot the Trigun anime TV series back in June 2020. Back then, Studio Orange had teased anime fans by saying that they were working on a 3D remake that “might be familiar”. Thus, it’s likely that pre-production by the producers started before then.

During pre-production, the producers will schedule the studio, main staff, and cast in the pipeline in addition to a lot of work to make sure all the moving parts come together (animators and cast are typically independent contractors).

By the time an anime project is publicly announced the pre-production is usually over. Given that the time frame is already announced, it’s likely that the Trigun Stampede release date will be in Spring or Summer 2023.

Will the Trigun Stampede English dub cast include the original actors? Love and peace! Love and peace! Love and peace! Love and peace! (ad infinitum) Pic credit: Studio Madhouse

Trigun Stampede English dub release date – Will Vash VA Johnny Yong Bosch return?

The Trigun Stampede English dub cast hasn’t been announced yet. But when the original voice actor for Vash the Stampede, Johnny Yong Bosch, heard about the Trigun reboot rumors he proclaimed, “If this is legit… I’m down. *love* & *Peace*!!”

Johnny apparently hasn’t been contacted regarding whether or not he’ll have a role in the new Trigun Stampede anime. On June 24, 2022, Johnny tweeted, “Apparently, it’s an ‘all new cast’. *sad emoji* Looks like I’m out. #trigun #vash”.

Keep in mind that Johnny might be jumping to conclusions since it’s only confirmed by the Studio Orange announcement that the Japanese audio dub will have an all-new cast. But the situation could be similar to the Fruits Basket reboot where the entire Japanese cast was changed but the English dub cast returned.

In responses to questions about this issue from Twitter users, Studio Orange producer Yoshihiro Watanabe stated that they aren’t involved in English localization so they don’t know if Johnny is returning as Vash the Stampede.

“Well, we’re not involved anyhow in English localization (other than providing term list) so we wouldn’t know,” tweeted Watanabe on June 16, 2022.

Here is the original Trigun English dub cast:

Vash the Stampede voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch

Millions Knives voiced by Kirk Baily

Nicholas D. Wolfwood voice by Jeff Nimoy

Meryl Stryfe voiced by Dorothy Elias-Fahn

Milly Thompson voiced by Lia Sargent

Rem Saverem voiced by Bridget Hoffman

Presumably, Young Vash and Young Millions Knives will be voiced by new younger voice actors.

The Trigun Stampede English dub release date on Crunchyroll hasn’t been announced yet. Hopefully, the Trigun Stampede dub will be a Simuldub that comes out immediately, but it’s possible that in 2023 Crunchyroll will still be releasing dubbed episodes several weeks after the Japanese streaming premiere.

Future English dubbing by Crunchyroll will be faster once the COVID pandemic winds down and becomes endemic. In order to protect voice actors from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to temporarily pause production or take extra safety precautions that resulted in slowed work.

Many English dubbing houses have experienced delays since voice actors often travel to the recording studio. By mid-2022 Crunchyroll began switching from remote recording to in-studio recording again (most of the work is done in their Texas studio).

The cover of first manga volume of Trigun Maximum. Pic credit: @avxhm.se

Will the Trigun Stampede anime finish the Trigun Maximum ending?

Trigun fans have been saying for years that the series could use the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood treatment and follow more closely to the original source material.

The story for the Trigun Stampede anime will be based on the Trigun and Trigun Maximum manga series by creator Yasuhiro Nightow. Unfortunately, in 1997 Tokuma Shoten’s Shonen Captain magazine (the original magazine serializing the Trigun manga) was canceled and around this time the story had been selected to become an anime adaptation.

Trigun was later picked up by Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours magazine and Nightow was able to finish continuing his legendary space adventure story, releasing the first chapter of Trigun Maximum in 1998 at the same time the anime began airing. Nightow continued Trigun’s incredible story in 14 manga volumes and the story finally ended in 2008 in Young King Ours.

Unfortunately, since the anime production had already been completed there was no way Studio Madhouse was able to change its ending to coincide with Nightow’s continuation of the story. The original anime series only covered the first two volumes of the original manga with its 26 episodes.

Now, it’s not been confirmed that Studio Orange will be creating a complete Trigun reboot. With all of the complex and intricate world-building, character redemption arcs, and exciting unsolved mysteries that occur in Trigun Maximum there is plenty of source material to make a couple of seasons’ worth of anime.

Trigun Stampede could easily redo the original 26 episodes, keeping them more accurate to the manga so that the Trigun Stampede anime continues the story this time around by finishing the Trigun manga’s ending in Trigun Maximum.

Who is Studio Orange?

Studio Orange is best known for its 3D CG anime such as Godzilla: Singular Point, BEASTARS, and Land of The Lustrous. While Land of the Lustrous Season 2 is still sitting on the shelf, the BEASTARS Season 3 release date is confirmed to be coming up in the future.

CEO/Chief Animator Eiji Inomoto founded Studio Orange on May 1, 2004, but it wasn’t until 2013 that they began to leave their mark. Inomoto worked on Zoids: Chaotic Century and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex as one of the Tachikoma 3D Unit members before founding Studio Orange.

Even before the Trigun Stampede anime was made official it seemed obvious that they were talking about the Trigun reboot. They discussed 3D animating the human form in their tweet thread and how the presence of the characters was important. They even noted how the expression of “shaking” clothing was an important factor, which evoked thoughts of Vash the Stampede’s red trench coat flapping in the wind.

Let’s just hope Studio Orange does the Trigun 3D reboot justice. Stay tuned for news about the Trigun Stampede release date!