Triangle Strategy PC review – An excellent port of one of the Switch’s best strategy RPGs

Again in March 2022, I reviewed Sq. Enix’s Triangle Technique on the Nintendo Change. Quick ahead just a few months later, it’s now out there on PC. The Artdink-developed single-player title, Triangle Technique, is definitely one among my favourite technique RPGs on the Change. It’s up there with Fireplace Emblem, in my estimation. The sport brings one thing particular to the style and is extra than simply attractive visuals.

The alternatives you make matter, the story is wealthy and tragic, and the voting system is undoubtedly distinctive. Triangle Technique is definitely one among my all-time favourite technique video games, even when it has a reasonably ridiculous title. Don’t let that idiot you, although – it’s a incredible title and even has replayability, due to a number of endings and extra.

Decisions matter in Triangle Technique’s total gameplay loop

In brief, the world of Triangle Technique is dominated by three kingdoms – Aesfrost, the Holy State of Hyzante, and Glenbrook. The three have had a tumultuous relationship, which has led to a conflict prior to now. Serenoa, the son of the Lord of Wolffort, is about to get married to Serenoa of Aesfrost when chaos begins to point out its ugly face once more.

I’ll keep away from speaking in regards to the story an excessive amount of as a result of there are a selection of attention-grabbing twists and turns, and I don’t like spoiling. The story leans in the direction of tragedy, and I like that in my political RPGs. It is sensible, and I really like that actions have penalties on this world. It’s a recreation constructed on three ideas:

Your decisions, irrespective of how massive or small, alter your Convictions (Picture through Sq. Enix)

As you play the sport, you’ll be compelled to make many decisions in dialog or choices on what you do. This may alter the numbers of those three statistics as they information your life. They affect an ideal deal, however you may’t truly see the stats. If you play NG+, nevertheless, you may see your principal stats. You will know when your Convictions have modified, although – a notification will pop up on the display screen.

It’s higher this manner, so you may play by the blind and make no matter choices you assume are finest. Then, in an NG+ run, you may make what you assume are the appropriate choices or choices that result in unlocking the route/characters you’re after. In any case, there are many characters to choose and recruit.

Once I say your decisions matter in Triangle Technique, they genuinely do. Often, you’ll have to choose a route utilizing a three-tiered voting equipment. Each character within the social gathering receives a coin, and there are decisions to make. Every character has an in-game purpose for wanting the issues they do.

Nonetheless, it’s important to try to coax characters round to your mind-set. Relying on what you’ve skilled, how totally you’ve explored the realm, and different components, they might or could not go together with you. You haven’t any selection however to decide to the need of the vote, and I really like that.

I’m typically indecisive, so it takes a little bit of the burden off me if issues go a technique or one other. It additionally brings a brand new problem, making an attempt to persuade the appropriate characters to do what you need them to with the appropriate argument.

Triangle Technique’s Gameplay is strong, and the PC port didn’t comprise any obvious flaws

Fight is likely one of the finest components of Triangle Technique, although the remainder of the sport is gratifying too. It’s a strong turn-based affair, the place you are able to do team-up assaults with correct positioning, and every character’s fight abilities value various factors. If you happen to run out, you may’t battle for that spherical.

Elemental assaults are extremely essential, too! It’s extra than simply “x is weak to y.” If you happen to use an ice spell, it leaves a patch of frost on the bottom. You may soften that with hearth, and if an enemy is standing on it, use a lightning spell to do additional injury. It’s a really satisfying system.

Typically, this was an excellent port. I didn’t expertise bizarre slowdown or lag, and no graphical glitches. It simply labored nice. I may play the sport precisely as I did on the Nintendo Change, and actually, I feel it seemed higher than the Change model.

Triangle Technique shouldn’t be an ideal recreation, although, let me be clear. It does require a major quantity of grinding to take advantage of the weapon upgrading system. For a lot of the sport, you’re additionally restricted relating to upgrading characters, so you’ll have to make powerful choices in that division first. Even with these flaws, I cherished Triangle Technique.

The visuals and soundtrack are very a lot on level in Triangle Technique

Sq. Enix has embraced the 2D-HD graphics model throughout video games like Octopath Traveler, Triangle Technique, and Stay-a-Stay. It’s a tremendous method to do a technique RPG. The characters look surprisingly detailed for pixel characters, and the backgrounds they exist in are breathtaking.

The soundtrack is gratifying as properly. It’s not essentially the most memorable OST I’ve ever listened to, however every music thematically matches the portion of the sport it is part of, and that’s an important side. Akira Senju was the composer and is probably best-known for Cell Swimsuit Victory Gundam and Full Metallic Alchemist, so their work was acquainted to me entering into.

In conclusion

Triangle Technique is a must-play for followers of turn-based technique video games. I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying various good ones this yr, and it stands proper subsequent to all of them. The pacing is sluggish at first, however that may change. The characters are memorable, and whereas the English voice performing is often flat, it’s not the case for everybody.

What a narrative! What a recreation! Triangle Technique is a must-play (Picture through Sq. Enix)

Each resolution you make issues, and there are a number of endings. I can’t focus on the primary ending I acquired within the recreation, however it was emotionally satisfying and suitably heartbreaking. I can’t assist it, I really like an excellent tragedy. It’s good to see how my decisions affect the story, and the gameplay is great. The sport presents a good quantity of challenges, and you may alter the issue on the fly if it’s too simple or too exhausting.

Don’t skip out on Triangle Technique. Now that it’s on PC, players that don’t personal a Change have an opportunity to play a really nice tactical RPG.

Triangle Technique

Triangle Technique options distinctive gameplay and a top quality story (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Steam) (Code supplied by Sq. Enix)

Platform: Nintendo Change

Developer: Artdink

Writer: Sq. Enix

Launch Date: October 13, 2022



