Trevor Noah Exposes ‘MAGA Alien’ Kari Lake For 1 ‘Particularly S**tty’ Betrayal

“Each day Present” host Trevor Noah stated Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, is “virtually not the identical individual” she was only a few years in the past.

Lake, as soon as a preferred newscaster in Phoenix, was a donor to President Barack Obama’s marketing campaign earlier than embracing Republican Donald Trump and far-right conspiracy theories. She additionally had reportedly attended “numerous” drag reveals and even publicly stated a drag queen friend gave her makeup tips, however then attacked drag queens as a part of her marketing campaign.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we came upon that the actual Kari Lake is locked up in a basement someplace whereas this MAGA alien pretends to be her,” Noah stated, including:

“It is a greater transformation than the drag queens that she all of the sudden hates. Which, by the way in which, is especially shitty. It’s already horrible to activate any buddy, however betraying the one who taught you how you can get your contouring on level? That’s unforgivable!”

See extra in his Tuesday evening monologue:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.