Trevor Noah Explains Why He’s ‘Totally On Trump’s Side’ In Latest Scandal

Kanye West doubles down on anti-Semitic rhetoric, slams ‘Jewish underground media mafia’

On Cuomo Monday, rapper Kanye West doubled down on the anti-Semitic sentiment he’s espoused as of late. Ye’s Twitter account was locked in response to an anti-Semitic tweet he posted, and anti-Semitic feedback have been reportedly edited out of a current interview he did with Fox Information’s Tucker Carlson. On Monday, Ye provided the media uproar about him carrying a White LIves Matter t-shirt as a official cause for his slander towards the Jewish neighborhood. “After I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already began attacking me,” Ye stated, earlier than referencing canceled live shows, and public tiffs with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. He added, “They simply instantly disrespect me. They maintain the loopy narrative going. They by no means name me a billionaire.” Finally, Chris Cuomo pushed again. “You’re attempting to say that there isn’t a collective. Over 50% of the executives in Hollywood, the CEOs, are Jewish,” Ye stated. “And these guys know one another.” “That’s totally different than saying it’s a mafia,” Cuomo responded, “and that they act as Jews in a roundabout way versus simply being businessmen.” Later, when the 2 have been going forwards and backwards and Cuomo tried to clarify to Ye what’s incorrect with what he’s saying, Ye broke into, “La la la la la la.”