Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal
World 

Trevor Noah Explains Why He’s ‘Totally On Trump’s Side’ In Latest Scandal

Nidhi Gandhi

Yahoo Leisure

Kanye West doubles down on anti-Semitic rhetoric, slams ‘Jewish underground media mafia’

On Cuomo Monday, rapper Kanye West doubled down on the anti-Semitic sentiment he’s espoused as of late. Ye’s Twitter account was locked in response to an anti-Semitic tweet he posted, and anti-Semitic feedback have been reportedly edited out of a current interview he did with Fox Information’s Tucker Carlson. On Monday, Ye provided the media uproar about him carrying a White LIves Matter t-shirt as a official cause for his slander towards the Jewish neighborhood. “After I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already began attacking me,” Ye stated, earlier than referencing canceled live shows, and public tiffs with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. He added, “They simply instantly disrespect me. They maintain the loopy narrative going. They by no means name me a billionaire.” Finally, Chris Cuomo pushed again. “You’re attempting to say that there isn’t a collective. Over 50% of the executives in Hollywood, the CEOs, are Jewish,” Ye stated. “And these guys know one another.” “That’s totally different than saying it’s a mafia,” Cuomo responded, “and that they act as Jews in a roundabout way versus simply being businessmen.” Later, when the 2 have been going forwards and backwards and Cuomo tried to clarify to Ye what’s incorrect with what he’s saying, Ye broke into, “La la la la la la.”

See also  Has Netflix Completely Withdrawn its Services From Russia? Here's the Insider News!!

You May Also Like

9049e6b0 3ac6 11eb be9f 0e123bcd41f6.cf

Are Russians Hackers targeting the NATO Network?

Nidhi Gandhi
McCourier.com 2022 03 30T134113.187

Russia might launch new Google Play Store on May 9

Nidhi Gandhi
McCourier.com 96

Spotify has joined the long list of apps by suspending its services in Russia amidst war

Nidhi Gandhi