Trending Now: 3D Motion Capture System Market to Grow at 12.1% CAGR to 2025

The 3D Motion Capture System Market is projected to grow from USD 150 Million in 2020 to USD 266 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the 3D Motion Capture System Market:

Northern Digital (Canada)

OptiTrack (US)

Vicon Motion System (England)

Xsens Technologies (Netherlands)

Noitom (China)

Motus Digital (US)

Motion Analysis (US)

Phasespace (US)

Qualiysis (Sweden)

Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany)

The media and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture systems for broadcast, live shows, and gaming.

“The non-optical 3D motion capture system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Non-optical systems are relatively cheaper than optical systems. Moreover, non-optical systems provide real-time data output with immediate feedback. The system offers multiple performance captures and does not use markers for operation. Hence, they are widely used for applications that require a reliable service.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Motion Capture System Market:

Reason to access this report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on technology, component, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the 3D motion capture system market.

A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the 3D motion capture system market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenge spertaining to the 3D motion capture system market have been detailed in this report.

Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the 3D motion capture system market has been provided in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market,along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues