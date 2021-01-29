Trending News: Sex Toys Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 to 2026

Sex Toys Market

According to a new study conducted by Research Dive, the global sex toys market forecast will surpass $45,767.2 million till 2026, at a 7.9% CAGR, growing from $24,929.0 million in the 2018.

Growing popularity of users due to increasing awareness and swift change towards positive perception of users are major trends for the growth of sex toys market. In addition, sex toys are available for all age groups and also available for LGBT population. Increasing LGBT population in developed economies will drive the demand for sex toys. Furthermore, pop culture, social media and movies are significantly encouraging the adoption of sex toys by current and future generations. Also, adults are open-minded about their sexual desires and they are using several products including sex toys and special lubricants to enrich their sexual practices, which is projected to drive the market growth. Moreover, booming e-commerce and growing number of online retailers are creating ample growth opportunities in global sex toys market. For instance, leading online stores such as amazon are providing facility to consumers to buy sex toys with fast home delivery options; this is anticipated to enhance the market size in the coming years.

Access Sample Copy of this Report ( Including Full TOC, tables & Figure) Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/158

However, threat of addiction and chemicals used in production of sex toys are limiting the sex toys market growth.

Market Segmentation of sex toys market:

E-commerce segment held a major share of the global sex toys market, which was 63.2% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to experience a noteworthy growth during the estimated time. This growth is owing to swift growth of online platforms globally and consumers are preferring online platforms due to its conformability and privacy. Also, E-commerce creating easy access for regular purchases of the products is anticipated to boost the market growth. Mass merchandizers segment accounted for $1,869.7 million in the year 2018 and is projected to grow during the forecast timeframe.

Female products generated majority of the market share, which is estimated to rise at remarkable rate of 7.9% CAGR and is anticipated to create substantial revenue in the forecast timeframe. This dominance is owing to huge number of female consumers with around 69% of products acquired by women globally. Moreover, male end use segment is projected to grow at healthy rate during the estimated time. This growth is mainly owing to the availability of noiseless, portable, and rechargeable sex toys for both females and males.

Speak to our Expertise before buying Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/158

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific market will witness to grow at a noticeable rate of 8.3% CAGR and is anticipated to continue its growth in terms of generating revenue in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of increasing number of online retailers in developing economies including China, New Zealand and Australia. In addition, increasing acceptance of sexual experience toys in the Japan and China coupled with enormous manufacturing facilities in China are estimated to propel the market growth in the coming years. North America held the highest sex toys market size in the previous years and is projected to maintain its growth during the projected time. The dominance over the market is majorly owing to broadmindedness on sexual involvement in the people across the North America. Also, growing social acceptance of sex toys in North America is expected to enhance the market growth in the estimated period. Due to this wide adoption, the North America market is predicted to account for $12,906.4 million in 2026.

Market TOP Key Players:

The significant sex toys market players include LUVU BRANDS, LELO, ANSELL LTD, FUN FACTORY, Lovehoney Group Ltd, BMS Factory, Tantus Technologies, Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, CRYSTAL DELIGHTS, , ADAM & EVE STORES, Spot of Delight, WE-VIBE, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and many others. These significant players are following several strategies such as new product promotions, joint ventures, product developments and mergers & acquisitions to increase their market share in the overall sex toys industry.

Request for Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/158

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers,

Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/