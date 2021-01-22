Trending News: Monogenetic Disease Therapy Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Global monogenetic disease therapy market is projected to observe a strong growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the increase in prevalence of monogenetic disease across the globe. By therapy type, the gene therapy segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the global industry by 2026. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the market during the estimated period.

As per a Research Dive latest report, the global monogenetic disease therapy market is estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The North America monogenetic disease therapy market is projected to have dominant position throughout the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large number of players and increasing clinical trials in the region.

Market Dynamics

The growing incidence of monogenetic diseases all around the world is the significant factor projected to bolster the growth of the global monogenetic disease therapy market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing increasing awareness among people regarding genetic disease and the increasing investments by key market players globally such as Sanofi, Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc. in developing advanced therapies, innovative bio-instruments, and vaccines to treat the people with monogenetic diseases are others factors anticipated to propel the market growth by 2026. Moreover, the rise in number of R&D activities and clinical trials along with its therapeutic treatments are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market growth in the near future. Conversely, the less success rates of treatments and the high costs related with the monogenetic disease therapy are predicted to hamper the market growth in the projected period.

Key Segment Takeaways of the Market:

The report segments the global the monogenetic disease therapy market into Inheritance Pattern, Therapy Type, Application, and Region.

– By inheritance pattern, the global market is bifurcated into autosomal and chromosomal. Of these, the chromosomal segment is predicted to be most lucrative over the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of hemophilia, hunter disease, and others.

– By therapy type, the overall market is categorized into ERBT, surgical, blood transfusion, gene therapies, and pharmacological. Among these, the gene therapy segment is expected to observe a rapid growth by the end of 2026 owing to its effectiveness in for the treatment of people affected with monogenetic diseases.

– By application the global market is segmented into SCID, phenylketonuria, sickle cell anemia, and cystic fibrosis. Of these, the cystic fibrosis segment is projected to account for majority of share in the market by 2026 mainly due rising research & development activities for cystic fibrosis treatment.

– By region, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The Asia Pacific and Europe regions are expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing prevalence of monogenetic diseases.

Major Market Players

The prominent players of the global monogenetic disease therapy market include UniQure, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, BAG Healthcare Gmbh, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Grifols S.A, Bluebird Bio, and Sanofi S.A. Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

